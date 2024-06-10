Traumatic Experience, Multiple Injuries at PRCA Rodeo in Oregon
In a post on social media and their website, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association addressed a situation that occurred in Sisters, Ore. at the PRCA Sanctioned Sisters Rodeo.
The rodeo was nearly over on Saturday evening, June 8 when a bull was trotting through the arena appearing a bit agitated and then just suddenly and quite athletically jumped and cleared the arena fence into the spectator area.
The announcer immediately began warning people that a bull was loose and that they needed to get to "higher ground."
The bull continued through the rodeo grounds with pickup men and rodeo personnel in hot pursuit. In a video shared on social media, the bull can be seen going through what looks to be a concession area and then into a group of people where he mauled at least one unsuspecting victim.
This incident certainly highlights the need for talented pickup men who have the skills to handle situations just like this as well as keeping the cowboys safe in the arena.
The pickup men were able to secure the bull along with the help of the arena staff in a very short amount of time keeping the situation under control and several others from being injured.
Several ambulances were called to the scene and at least three people were injured with one patient being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Jayson Janes of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
The PRCA issued the following statement regarding the incident.
On Saturday June 8, an alarming incident at the PRCA sanctioned Sisters Rodeo in Oregon reminded us that while rodeo is a highly-entertaining sport, on very rare occasions it can also pose some risk.
At the end of the evening's bull riding event, a bull jumped a fence and ran through the rodeo grounds before being secured by our rodeo pickup men and arena staff. Several spectators were injured and received medical treatment.
PRCA sends our thoughts and well wishes to those who were injured or otherwise impacted by this frightening and very rare incident. We are grateful for the rapid, professional response of our arena pickup men, rodeo staff, and local first responders, who were able to prevent the situation from being worse.
PRCA selects only the best pickup men. They are the most highly trained best horsemen anyone can find, and we are grateful that their training helped to prevent further injuries or loss of life.
The Sisters Rodeo also issued a statement very similar to the PRCA statement.
On Saturday, June 8, 2024, during the final section of the bull riding event at the Sisters Rodeo, a bull jumped a fence. The rodeo announcer immediately activated the emergency response plan. The bull ran out through the rodeo grounds and back to the livestock holding pens. Rodeo livestock professionals quickly responded to safely contain the bull. It was secured next to the livestock holding pens by our rodeo pickup men and immediately placed into a pen.
The Rodeo Sports Medicine Team, Sisters-Camp Sherman RFPD, and Cloverdale RFPD, rodeo staff and local law enforcement responded immediately with first aid and care. First responders confirmed that three persons were injured as a direct result of the bull; two of whom were transported to a local hospital.
We wish the best to all affected. The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support.
The final performance of the Sisters Rodeo will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024.