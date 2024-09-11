Bailey Bates Narrowly Misses Lewiston Breakaway Record in Needed Victory
Optimistic yet unaware. That’s the best way to describe how Bailey Bates left Lewiston, Idaho.
Following her run during breakaway roping slack on Tuesday, the Tohatchi, N.M., cowgirl knew she had put together a solid effort. Her time of 2.1 seconds was leading the pack and as she traveled south to compete in California, Bates was hoping she might pick up a nice finish at the event after all the other competitors finished.
Little did Bates know but her result was one-tenth of a second away from tying the Lewiston Rodeo record set by Kelsie Domer last year, putting her in the driver’s seat for a critical late season victory.
“I was just hoping to get some good money and if I won the rodeo, that would be really great. But this is one of my first big wins and it feels awesome,” Bates said.
Bates credits her success at the rodeo to a pair of factors – she drew one of the better calves in the pen, which allowed her to get the rope looped quicker, and the return of her veteran horse, Lil Mama.
The horse has been out for several months healing from an injury but has returned in recent weeks to help Bates earn some solid finishes – none bigger than the $5,226 payday from winning Lewiston. The duo also finished second at Stagecoach Days PRCA Rodeo in Banning, Calif., over the weekend, giving Bates a $6,500 boost between the two events.
Those earnings will be crucial over the final few days of the regular season as Bates came into the weekend sitting 21st in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association breakaway standings with just under $48,000 in earnings for the season.
As she heads to Pendleton, Ore., to compete this week, Bates is aware of her spot in the rankings, but remains optimistic for how things can play out. She’s got a little momentum on her side and right now that’s what matters most.
“It’s very important. I’m just trying to have a healthy mindset into this end of the season and enjoy being out here, taking every rodeo as it is, one at a time,” Bates said.
Other results from the Lewiston Rodeo
Bareback riders Caleb Bennett and Kashton Ford tied for the win thanks to 85-point rides. Bennett notched his effort on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics horse Pickup Sticks, while Ford rode Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Sozo. Each cowboy earned $4,141.
Travis Munro nabbed the steer wrestling title with a run of 3.4 seconds to earn $2,876.
The team roping duo of Brenten Hall and Kaden Profili finished in 3.7 seconds to secure the win and $4,275 each.
Cash Wilson cashed in with a saddle bronc riding championship. After an 87.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics bucking horse Pt Barnum, Wilson earned $4,286.
The tie-down roping title went to Marcos Costa as he finished in 7.3 seconds to earn $4,315.
Barrel racer Tiany Schuster completed her run in 17.06 to win the crown and take hom $3,870 in prize money.
Trenton Johsnon won the steer roping average title with 24.4 seconds on two head. Johnson walked away with $2,498 in earnings.
Hayes Weight won the bull riding title thanks to an 88.5-point effort on Silver Spurs Club’s Kiss Me, earning him $5,527.
The all-around title went to Tuf Cooper after he secured $1,624 between tie-down and steer roping.