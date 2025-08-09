Bradlee Miller Makes a Triumphant Return to the Rodeo Arena After Injury
The second-best bareback rider in the country made a triumphant return to the arena at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo in Dodge City, Kansas. Bradlee Miller suffered a groin tear in July and had to take a step back for almost a month to heal.
Coming back with a vengeance, he hit an 88-point ride in Kansas and tied for second with Garrett Shadbolt. Jayco Roper won by just point five. As most athletes struggle to hit 80 points all season, he put in the work during his time off and it shows.
Ahead of his great performance in Kansas, he wrote in a post on social media,
“27 days without getting on a bucking horse felt like an eternity. The groin is feeling strong, see y’all Saturday- Dodge City, KS!”
Miller is now looking to take the top spot back, in June he was ranked No. 1 in bareback riding. Now, with just over 163,000 on the season, he sits behind Rocker Steiner. If he continues to hit these high scores, he’s sure to inch closer to Steiner’s, $218,000.
Miller’s ride in Dodge City showed quality strength, timing, and balance from the moment the chute opened. The ride put Miller back into the NFR conversation, as he chases his second qualification.
The 22-year-old out of Huntsville, Texas, has had a solid career so far. Hitting a career high fourth in the world standings in 2024, earning him his first trip to the NFR, where he placed 6th. He won the Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo in Texas. He also won the Rodeo Celina in 2024 and 2025. He earned over $371,000 on the season, $234,000 of that came from his performance at the NFR.
So far this year, he’s won nine PRCA rodeos, including Rodeo El Paso. He’s been a co-champion twice so far this season. He took the top spot at the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo with Jess Pope.
During his time off, he was at rodeos helping families affected by the floods that swept through Texas. He wrote,
“As disappointing as it is driving home in the midst of the summer rodeos due to a groin tear, it’s nothing compared to the pain felt by victims and families involved with this tragic flood.”
Miller is looking ahead, with only two months left in the season he’s diving head first into what it takes to take back the No. 1 spot in the world from Rocker Steiner.