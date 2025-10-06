Saquon Barkley Lands on Eagles' Injury Report Ahead of Thursday's Game vs. Giants
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley landed on the team's injury report Monday with a knee injury. The Eagles did not hold practice on Monday, but if they did, it's estimated that he would not have practiced.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a source said Barkley felt general soreness coming out of their loss to the Broncos, but expects to play on Thursday.
Barkley did play in the Eagles 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, carrying the ball six times for 30 yards. He also caught the ball three times for 58 yards and a touchdown. Notably, Barkley received just one carry in the second half of the game.
Barkley is the Eagles' leading rusher, with 83 carries for 267 yards (3.2 yards per carry) through five games. He is followed by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has 182 rushing yards on 43 carries. No other Eagles player has more than 11 carries this season.
In addition to Barkley, guard Landon Dickerson and tight end Grant Calcaterra were also listed as players that would not have practiced had the Eagles held practice on Monday.