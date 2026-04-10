Bray, Kelton Continue to Shape New and Successful Team Roping Partnership

One conversation was essentially all it took.

In the world of team roping, tandems are usually formed in a variety of ways – familial relationships, longstanding friendships, proximity to home, or opportunities to jackpot together, just to name a few.

For Paden Bray and Ketch Kelton, there was none of that. It all came down to a quick chat and a decision to give things a try.

“We kind of talked about it at the end of the year last year. It was just kind of one of those deals where I’ve been (in ProRodeo) for a minute or two, but I look at it a lot like football. I’m kind of over there like a veteran receiver and there’s this rookie quarterback that has everything going for him,” Bray said.

“I haven’t seen many guys that can do what he does, especially at the age that he is. He’s a complete unit. It might be his first time pro rodeoing, but it ain’t his first time doing half the stuff he does. He’s legit.”

Kelton added: “Just the right place at the right time. It was kind of one of those deals.”

Bray, a Stephenville, Texas native, is no stranger to the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s biggest stages. He’s reached the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo three times since 2020, finishing runner-up in the world following the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In comparison, Kelton is at the exact opposite point of his career. The Mayer, Ariz., cowboy competed on his permit last year while also roping for Cisco College at the collegiate level. The son of former NFR (team roping) and National Steer Roping Finals qualifier Chance Kelton, the current Resistol Rookie is just getting started.

Along with roping to Cisco College, Ketch Kelton is trying to earn Resistol Rookie of the Year as a header and qualify for his first NFR> | Courtesy of Rodeo at Angelo State on Facebook

They might be at different points in their respective careers, but they have undoubtedly been in sync thus far.

“When you do as good a job as he does, my job is pretty easy. That’s the honest truth,” Bray said. He serves as the heeler in the duo.

“(To continue the football analogy) he puts the ball in a good spot, it’s the same spot every time. I know how to run the routes. I just make sure I try to do my job and when I turn the corner, the ball is right there every time. He never keeps me diving for them, he just keeps me right there in my lap.”

In January, the pair picked up a round win at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver. They continued building as February drew to a close, tying for all-around cowboy honors at La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros in Tuscon, Ariz.

Together, they were fourth in the team roping average, each taking home $7,674 while competing in tie-down individually. They’re also leading the average in San Angelo with nine days of action still to go.

Because of his success last season, Bray qualified for some of the larger winter rodeos, earning additional money in Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston with Brady Tryan. That’s got him sitting 12th in the PRCA Heeler World Standings with around $28,000 in earnings.

Kelton is just outside the top 50 with about $12,100 for the season, but is second in the Resistol Rookie Header World Standings.

The disparity has given them something to strive for in the coming months as they aim to close the gap and lock up their place at the 2026 NFR together.

For Bray, it’s a quest to get back. Following those back-to-back runner-up efforts, he’s never been higher than 13th in the standings with only one trip to Las Vegas since (2023). He views the last few years as lessons learned, noting the competition is getting tougher, mistakes carry more weight and when opportunity arises you’ve got to capitalize on it.

Which might have played into the decision for this budding partnership. It’s a choice that feels spur of the moment, but has certainly worked well thus far.

Bray is there to give lessons on entering and travel strategy. He’s happy to take care of the business side as Kelton learns the sport.

It’s helping make the goal simple – just win. And that’s something both men have a keen focus on.

“I think it’s kind of cool that we’ve been successful at almost all the places we’ve gone. That was kind of what I was hoping to do, just dominating, just winning good money wherever we go,” Kelton said. “We’ve dang sure got to rope a lot and it’s been good.”