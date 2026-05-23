Which Cowboys and Cowgirls Are Headed to The American Rodeo Showdown Round?

The day so many dream of has arrived: The American Rodeo. On Friday night, fifteen contenders in each event battled it out, seeking a top-five finish to advance to Saturday's Showdown Round.

Those five athletes will now compete against the top five athletes from the 2025 PRCA/WPRA World Standings in each event. From that round of 10, the top four in each event will advance to the Championship Round.

In this impressive roster, many athletes have a chance at the $2 million bonus, which can only be won by contenders, not invitees (top five from World Standings). Athletes are listed in no particular order.

Bareback Riding

Rocker Steiner | PRCA

Invitee Rocker Steiner is returning to defend his 2025 title, amongst an impressive field of former The American Rodeo Champions.

Invitees:

Rocker Steiner

Wacey Schalla

Sam Petersen

Kade Sonnier

Jess Pope

Contenders:

R.C. Landingham

Tanner Aus

Leighton Berry

Keenan Hayes

Tilden Hooper

Breakaway Roping

Josie Conner will rope alongside her fiancé, tie-down roper Riley Webb, in the Showdown Round.

Invitees:

Taylor Munsell

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged

Josie Conner

Rylee George

Aspen Miller

Contenders:

Madison Outhier

Kelsie Domer

Jackie Crawford

Rickie Fanning

Fallon Ruffoni

Team Roping

With multiple former champions, including the three-time titlist team of Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, this event will be incredible to watch. In Friday night's Semi-Finals, Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake set a new arena record at a blistering 3.41 seconds.

Header Invitees:

Tanner Tomlinson

Kolton Schmidt

Clint Summers

Kaleb Driggers

Andrew Ward

Header Contenders:

Dustin Egusquiza

Billy Bob Brown

Pedro Egurrola

Cory Kidd

Coleman Proctor

Heeler Invitees:

Jake Long

Junior Nogueira

Jade Corkill

Jonathan Torres

Kaden Profili

Heeler Contenders:

JC Flake

Blaine Vick

Michael Calmelat, Jr.

Carson Johnson

Travis Graves

Steer Wrestling

As a reminder, invitee positions do NOT roll down. Unfortunately, Stetson Jorgenson sustained a major knee injury at the end of April and will not compete.

Invitees:

Rowdy Parrott

Jesse Brown

Stetson Jorgenson

Tucker Allen

Will Lummus

Contenders:

Dalton Massey

Riley Barber

Gavin Soileau

Don Payne

Clayton Culligan

Tie-Down Roping

Two-time champion Shad Mayfield has undergone two hip surgeries in the past six months and will not compete in Globe Life Field. Again, invitee positions do not roll down, and only four invitees will rope in this event.

Invitees:

Riley Webb

Shad Mayfield

Kincade Henry

Joel Harris

John Douch

Contenders:

Zack Jongbloed

Ty Harris

Tuf Cooper

Andrew Burks

Cory Solomon

Saddle Bronc Riding

The roster in saddle bronc riding is absolutely stacked, including 2025 Champion, Damian Brennan. The Aussie will be seeking to defend his title this year.

Invitees:

Damian Brennan

Zeke Thurston

Statler Wright

Ryder Wright

Stetson Wright

Contenders:

Sage Newman

Brody Cress

Shorty Garrett

Kade Bruno

Logan Hay

Barrel Racing

Heidi Gunderson and Wonder If Im Lucky | Lexi Smith Media

2025 Champion, Kassie Mowry, will not be competing this year. Like the steer wrestling and tie-down roping, only four invitees will be running in the Showdown Round.

Invitees:

Carlee Otero

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi

Tricia Aldridge

Kassie Mowry

Contenders:

Taylor Armenta

Heidi Gunderson

Mindy Holloway

Dusky Lynn Hall

Blake Molle

Bull Riding

On the list of invitees, two cowboys will compete in two events inside Globe Life Field. Wacey Schalla earned an invite in bareback riding, while Stetson Wright earned his in saddle bronc riding.

Invitees:

Ky Hamilton

Wacey Schalla

Tristen Hutchings

TJ Gray

Stetson Wright

Contenders:

Luciano De Castro

Jesse Petri