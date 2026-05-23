Which Cowboys and Cowgirls Are Headed to The American Rodeo Showdown Round?
The day so many dream of has arrived: The American Rodeo. On Friday night, fifteen contenders in each event battled it out, seeking a top-five finish to advance to Saturday's Showdown Round.
Those five athletes will now compete against the top five athletes from the 2025 PRCA/WPRA World Standings in each event. From that round of 10, the top four in each event will advance to the Championship Round.
In this impressive roster, many athletes have a chance at the $2 million bonus, which can only be won by contenders, not invitees (top five from World Standings). Athletes are listed in no particular order.
Bareback Riding
Invitee Rocker Steiner is returning to defend his 2025 title, amongst an impressive field of former The American Rodeo Champions.
Invitees:
Rocker Steiner
Wacey Schalla
Sam Petersen
Kade Sonnier
Jess Pope
Contenders:
R.C. Landingham
Tanner Aus
Leighton Berry
Keenan Hayes
Tilden Hooper
Breakaway Roping
Josie Conner will rope alongside her fiancé, tie-down roper Riley Webb, in the Showdown Round.
Invitees:
Taylor Munsell
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged
Josie Conner
Rylee George
Aspen Miller
Contenders:
Madison Outhier
Kelsie Domer
Jackie Crawford
Rickie Fanning
Fallon Ruffoni
Team Roping
With multiple former champions, including the three-time titlist team of Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, this event will be incredible to watch. In Friday night's Semi-Finals, Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake set a new arena record at a blistering 3.41 seconds.
Header Invitees:
Tanner Tomlinson
Kolton Schmidt
Clint Summers
Kaleb Driggers
Andrew Ward
Header Contenders:
Dustin Egusquiza
Billy Bob Brown
Pedro Egurrola
Cory Kidd
Coleman Proctor
Heeler Invitees:
Jake Long
Junior Nogueira
Jade Corkill
Jonathan Torres
Kaden Profili
Heeler Contenders:
JC Flake
Blaine Vick
Michael Calmelat, Jr.
Carson Johnson
Travis Graves
Steer Wrestling
As a reminder, invitee positions do NOT roll down. Unfortunately, Stetson Jorgenson sustained a major knee injury at the end of April and will not compete.
Invitees:
Rowdy Parrott
Jesse Brown
Stetson Jorgenson
Tucker Allen
Will Lummus
Contenders:
Dalton Massey
Riley Barber
Gavin Soileau
Don Payne
Clayton Culligan
Tie-Down Roping
Two-time champion Shad Mayfield has undergone two hip surgeries in the past six months and will not compete in Globe Life Field. Again, invitee positions do not roll down, and only four invitees will rope in this event.
Invitees:
Riley Webb
Shad Mayfield
Kincade Henry
Joel Harris
John Douch
Contenders:
Zack Jongbloed
Ty Harris
Tuf Cooper
Andrew Burks
Cory Solomon
Saddle Bronc Riding
The roster in saddle bronc riding is absolutely stacked, including 2025 Champion, Damian Brennan. The Aussie will be seeking to defend his title this year.
Invitees:
Damian Brennan
Zeke Thurston
Statler Wright
Ryder Wright
Stetson Wright
Contenders:
Sage Newman
Brody Cress
Shorty Garrett
Kade Bruno
Logan Hay
Barrel Racing
2025 Champion, Kassie Mowry, will not be competing this year. Like the steer wrestling and tie-down roping, only four invitees will be running in the Showdown Round.
Invitees:
Carlee Otero
Hayle Gibson-Stillwell
Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
Tricia Aldridge
Kassie Mowry
Contenders:
Taylor Armenta
Heidi Gunderson
Mindy Holloway
Dusky Lynn Hall
Blake Molle
Bull Riding
On the list of invitees, two cowboys will compete in two events inside Globe Life Field. Wacey Schalla earned an invite in bareback riding, while Stetson Wright earned his in saddle bronc riding.
Invitees:
Ky Hamilton
Wacey Schalla
Tristen Hutchings
TJ Gray
Stetson Wright
Contenders:
Luciano De Castro
Jesse Petri
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.