Brody Nelson Makes Statement With First Win of 2027 Season at Brookings PRCA Rodeo

While the 2027 rodeo season is heating up and many athletes are going head to head at their Circuit Finals, others are doing what they can to supplement their 2027 prize pots. One of those athletes is bull rider Brody Nelson, and he’s working to make his way through the world standings.

Win at Brookings PRCA Rodeo

Nelson is starting his season off strong, especially most recently with his win in Brookings, South Dakota. The Brookings PRCA Rodeo kicked off Saturday and was an action-packed weekend the whole way through.

Up against some heavy hitters, Nelson himself didn’t enter the arena until the second-to-last performance on Saturday night. What he did know at this point was that no other cowboy in the running had held on all eight seconds. What he didn’t know; he was going to be the only cowboy to do so all weekend long.

Blazing into the arena in Brookings on Saturday, Nelson secured his win as the only qualified ride of the weekend. He scored big with 83 points on Sutton Rodeos' Actin' Up for $2,082, his biggest check of the season. While some may say this was an easy win, Nelson has already competed at seven rodeos for 2027, and this is his first win.

Early Years

Nelson has been competing in the PRCA since 2025 and every year he’s been working his way up the leaderboard. Although he’s found himself unranked year after year, a win like this could kickstart a whole new season for the 22-year-old out of Minot, North Dakota.

After seven rodeos, Nelson had yet to pull in a qualified ride, despite a round one win at the Badlands Circuit Finals for $544. It’s clear he wants to continue to find success this season after the weekend in Brookings, so now he just has to hold on to this momentum.

As the season gets more competitive, Rodeo On SI will keep an eye on Nelson and his season to see if he has what it takes to earn a spot at the top of the world standings.

Other wins at the Brookings PRCA Rodeo

Bareback riding: 1. Tyler Graf, 83 points on Sutton Rodeos' Deets, $602

Steer wrestling: 1. Jason Hapney, 7.1 seconds, $771

Team roping: 1. Ryan Richert/Brian Grunenwald, 7.2 seconds, $1,063 each

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Christopher Nelson, 83.5 points on Sutton Rodeos' Spicy Taco, $767

Tie-down roping: 1. Luke Madsen, 9.3 seconds, $846

Barrel racing: 1. Molly Otto, 13.25 seconds, $1,160