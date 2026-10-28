Noah Lee Sets Stunning New PRCA Rookie Bull Riding Earnings Record

A new name has risen to the top of bull riding as Noah Lee has marked himself as the best bull rider in the world. Not only did he land at No. 1 in the world and rookie standings, he’s now also broke the single season earnings record previously set by Stetson Wright in 2023.

New Season Earnings Record

Lee set the standard at the end of the 2026 season, with the grand total earned being $405,040 (compared to Wright’s $368,630). He smashed the PRCA earnings record in his rookie year, and is now heading to the National Finals Rodeo for the first time to prove this kind of money isn’t a fluke.

The 18-year-old cowboy out of Mineral Wells, Texas, came blazing Into the ProRodeo arena this year with something to prove, and he did, as he quickly rose through the ranks all season long. With 27 rodeo titles this year and more 90-point plus rides than any other cowboy in the game, Lee isn’t slowing down until he’s crowned world champion.

He started the season off strong winning the the San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo and Xtreme Bulls event, he went on to break the Xtreme Bulls Tour Earnings record as well with $124,187 earned.

As his season continued, he pulled in win after win. His biggest being at The Calgary Stampede where he pocketed $71,533 alone.

Rookie on the Rise

As the son of former PBR world champion, Mike Lee, this cowboy knows how to pull in big scores in the arena. In his final ride of the regular season at The Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, Lee clinched the win with a massive 91-point ride. His lowest ride score of the whole rodeo was 89.25, just showing the level this young cowboy is competing at already.

Not only was this one of the most impressive runs of the season, when it was all said and done, Lee pocketed $55,933 in the last weekend of the regular season, widening the gap between him and the No. 2 cowboy by nearly $80,000.

With the NFR looming ahead, all Lee has to do is perform the same way he has been all year long. Although the Thomas & Mack stage can bring stress to any first-time competitor, it’s clear that Lee is a different breed when it comes to staying on the back of a bull.

With more money than any other cowboy in ProRodeo, Lee will have to continue to land on top during all 10 rounds of the NFR, because those veterans know that anything can happen and will be looking to take advantage of any weak points the rookie cowboy has.

He’s already starting off the 2027 season strong with a win at the Texas Circuit Finals. So, despite whatever happens at the NFR, it’s clear that Lee has cemented himself as a legend in the making.