Bubble Watch: Weston Timberman Climbs To No. 17 in World Standings

The 2026 rodeo season is officially barreling towards its peak, and right now is a crucial time for athletes outside of the top 15 to win big. Bareback rider Weston Timberman has seen the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) once already in his career, and at No. 17 in the world standings, he is looking to secure another qualification.

Strong Season Start

Since joining the ProRodeo circuit in 2023, Timberman earned his first trip to Las Vegas in 2024, landed at No. 7 in the world, and earned the bareback Resistol Rookie of the Year title. Now, he is sitting on $56,658 this season, just $6,000 away from the top 15.

His biggest win this year came from the Redding Rodeo just a few weeks ago. His 86.5-point ride on Lonesome Smile from Brookman Rodeo scored him nearly $7,000, marking his biggest check of the season and propelling him closer to that top 15 spot.

That wasn’t the only win the 22-year-old cowboy has taken home this year. He started the year off strong when he landed at the top of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals. The momentum kept rolling after his win in Redding, and he took home the win just a few weeks later at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Not to mention, the weekend before the Redding Rodeo, he won Rodeo Corpus Christi.

While the checks may have been smaller, Timberman is clearly building towards a strong summer run. He consistently scores in the mid to high 80s and has yet to slow down this year, going from back-to-back rodeos.

His highest score so far this year was an 88.5 at the PRCA Extreme Bares & Broncs in March, thanks to which he pocketed nearly $6,000. Although it wasn’t enough to win the rodeo, this cowboy is proving time and time again he has what it takes to land near the top of the leaderboard.

A History of Grit

Looking back at his last trip to the NFR, he ended the season with $292,509 after placing in six out the ten rounds, a feat rarely heard of for a rookie taking to the Thomas & Mack arena for the first time. After landing at No. 22 in the world standings in 2025, Timberman is not looking to miss the top 15 again.

Timberman has a big feat ahead of him if he’s going to catch the likes of Kashton Ford (No. 16) and Tanner Aus (No. 15). While this cowboy has shown he has the grit to take a trip to Las Vegas, every other cowboy he’s up against is facing the same pressure.

With Cowboy Christmas beginning and some of the biggest checks of the year up for grabs, only time will tell if Timberman can channel his 2024 season again and earn his second NFR qualification.