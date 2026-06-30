Rodeo Bonus: What Is It and Why Do Athletes Need It?

The buzz in the rodeo world lately has been about something called Rodeo Bonus. So, what is it and why are athletes asking for people’s support?

The truth about rodeo is that for the most part it is self-funded. Meaning that for years, while rodeo fans cheer from the stands and watch on television, cowboys and cowgirls have been shouldering the financial burden of competing on the road.

Entry fees, fuel costs, tires, feed, vet work, trucks, trailers, tools of the trade - all of it was a direct expense to the athlete. These expenses can add up fast and many times exceed the winnings at the pay window.

A new platform called Rodeo Bonus is looking to change that for an industry that has long been set in its ways.

The platform was launched in 2026 and is trying to give fans a way to financially support their favorite competitors throughout the season. It is offering contestants another source of income beyond what they win in the arena and from sponsorships.

A New Way for Fans To Support Competitors

While there has been much speculation online about the new platform, the concept is pretty simple. Contestants create a profile within the Rodeo Bonus platform and then have the ability to choose the rodeos or events they want to include.

The events do not necessarily have to be rodeos; they can be team roping jackpots, barrel races, steer wrestling jackpots, or even high school rodeos. As long as the competitor is at least 13 years old and nominates the events, it counts.

If the athlete chooses to get “boosted”, they nominate the event for $10, and then fans or sponsors have the chance to go into the platform and boost the athlete, where 100% of the boost amount goes to the competitor.

Rather than taking a percentage of the money, Rodeo Bonus generates revenue from contestant participation fees and selling merchandise.

Depending on the package fans choose, they can also receive things like autographs, trading cards, and personalized videos.

Helping Offset Expenses on the Road

Unlike athletes in other professional sports, most rodeo contestants are paying their own way and operating as independent contractors. They are absorbing the cost of entry fees, fuel, vet bills, etc. all while chasing their dreams across the country.

Rodeo Bonus was designed to help offset some of those expenses by allowing fans to directly contribute.

More Than Crowdfunding

This isn’t just a place to raise money for contestants. There is a competitive element as well, because honestly, this is rodeo cowboys and cowgirls we are talking about. They are competitive by nature.

Contestants can earn points just by participating in the program. There is a season-long race that will culminate with a grand prize of a Ram truck. Points are earned just by the nomination and then by how the contestant does at events.

As more contestants join the platform, it will give fans another place to follow along and root for their favorite cowboy or cowgirl to win the truck.

There is also a truck for fans who boost athletes. Every time a ride boost is made, tickets are issued in the fan’s name toward a truck.

In total there are three trucks to be awarded at the end of the year. For a full explanation and rules, etc. you will need to visit rodeobonus.com.

Whether or not Rodeo Bonus becomes a lasting part of professional rodeo is yet to be seen. This does give athletes and fans a way to stay connected and help one another along the way.

For competitors, even a small amount can help when the luck has changed, and they need to keep the truck moving down the road.