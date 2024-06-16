Buffalo Bill Rodeo Crowns 2024 Champions and Boosts World Standings
Not too many names in rodeo garner attention like Rocker Steiner and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi. Everyone knows immediately who you are talking about without any explanation. The two stars showed up in North Platte, Nebr. for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo held June 12 - 15 and both left with the championship.
The Wild West Arena plays host to many rodeos throughout the year, but the top cowboys and cowgirls descend on North Platte in June to showboat who is the best of the best.
The 2024 version was filled with talents making a stop on their way to a hopeful trip to Las Vegas in December to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
In the bareback riding, Rocker Steiner, the two-time WNFR qualifier from Weatherford, Texas came to town and rode Beutler & Son Rodeo's Happy Hour for 88 points to take the win.
Sitting at number five in the world standings thus far in 2024, Steiner welcomed the addition of $2,242 to his total. He should be well on his way to securing his third trip to the WNFR in December, but a lot can happen between now and Sept. 30 so every penny helps.
In the team roping, the familiar names of Levi Lord and Dustin Egusquiza were 4.5 seconds to earn the win along with paychecks of $3,149 each.
Lord sits at number two in the World Standings heading with $78,712 won while his partner, Egusquiza is ranked number one in the heeling with the same amount of money. With nine WNFR qualifications between them, this veteran pair is going to be hard to beat through the rest of the season.
A 25-year-old unranked cowboy fron Leedey, Okla. showed up to show out the saddle bronc riders. When Ean Price got down on Fight Night of the Beutler & Son Rodeo string, he meant business. Showing up for 85.5 points was on point for the win.
The Oklahoma man deposited $2,852 for his eight second effort and certainly gave him a confidence boost.
In the barrel race, World Champion cowgirl Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi won the barrel race by a commanding lead. Her time of 16.55 seconds was nearly a full two-tenths faster than the competition.
The 17-time WNFR qualifier is looking to get her summer run started off right and the win at North Platte, certainly gave the Lampasas, Texas star a boost. Known for handling pressure, rest assured that even though Pozzi-Tonozzi is ranked number 32 currently, she will be fierce in the arena and hard to beat when it comes down to the wire.
Buffalo Bill Rodeo Full Results
Bareback riding:1. Rocker Steiner, 88 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Happy Hour, $2,242; 2. Keenan Hayes, 84.5, $1,719; 3. Cole Franks, 84, $1,271; 4. Gauge McBride, 83, $822; 5. Waylon Bourgeois, 82, $523; 6. Garrett Shadbolt, 80.5, $374; 7. Spencer DeNaeyer, 80, $299; 8. Jake Kesl, 78.5, $224.
Steer wrestling:
First round:1. Travis Munro, 4.0 seconds, $1,513; 2. (tie) Riley Duvall and Austin Hurlburt, 4.1, $1,122 each; 4. Seth Peterson, 4.3, $731; 5. Marc Joiner, 4.5, $470; 6. Kalane Anders, 4.7, $261.
Second round:1. Tyler Pearson, 3.5 seconds, $1,513; 2. Eli Lord, 3.9, $1,253; 3. Tanner Brunner, 4.1, $992; 4. (tie) Logan Lemmel and Jacob Sterkel, 4.4, $600 each; 6. (tie) Kalane Anders, Payden McIntyre, Tyler Ravenscroft and Sawyer Strand, 4.5, $65 each.
Average:1. Travis Munro, 8.7 seconds on two head, $2,270; 2. Eli Lord, 8.8, $1,879; 3. Austin Hurlburt, 9.1, $1,487; 4. Kalane Anders, 9.2, $1,096; 5. Tyler Ravenscroft, 9.3, $705; 6. Cody Devers, 9.4, $391.
Team roping:1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 4.5 seconds, $3,149 each; 2. Payton Pirrung/Logan Schliinz, 4.9, $2,779; 3. Cyle Denison/Tanner Braden, 5.3, $2,408; 4. Trevor Olson/Tracer Olson, 5.4, $2,038; 5. Jake Pancost/Cole Cooper, 5.5, $1,852; 6. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.6, $1,667; 7. Erich Rogers/Paul Eaves, 5.7, $1,482; 8. Jay Tittel/T.J. Watts, 6.0, $1,297; 9. (tie) Cooper Brott/Dawson McMaster and Andrew Ward/Kollin VonAhn, 6.1, $926 each.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Ean Price, 85.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Fight Night, $2,852; 2. Joe Priebe, 84, $2,186; 3. (tie) Talon Elshere and Kasey Rosendahl, 79, $1,331 each; 5. Jack Skavdahl, 78.5, $665; 6. (tie) Roper Kiesner and Wade Sundell, 78, $428 each; 8. Garrett Long, 77, $285.
Tie-down roping:
First round:1. Lane Livingston, 8.9 seconds, $1,763; 2. J.D. McCuistion, 9.0, $1,459; 3. Denton Oestmann, 9.3, $1,155; 4. Zane Kilgus, 9.6, $851; 5. Connor Matheson, 9.8, $547; 6. Clint Graves, 9.9, $304.
Second round:1. (tie) Coy Arnold and Ryan Belew, 9.1 seconds, $1,611 each; 3. Chance Wall, 9.5, $1,155; 4. Ty Moser, 9.6, $851; 5. Connor Matheson, 9.7, $547; 6. Trey Hall, 9.9, $304.
Average:1. Connor Matheson, 19.5 seconds on two head, $2,644; 2. Jase Staudt, 20.9, $2,188; 3. Lane Livingston, 21.1, $1,732; 4. Clint Graves, 21.3, $1,276; 5. Glenn Jackson, 21.8, $821; 6. (tie) Cole Robinson and Ty Moser, 21.9, $228 each.
Barrel racing:1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 16.55 seconds, $2,709; 2. Paige Jones, 16.74, $2,303; 3. Shelley Morgan, 16.77, $1,896; 4. Summer Kosel, 16.79, $1,625; 5. Dona Rule, 16.80, $1,355; 6. Emily Beisel, 16.87, $948; 7. Leslie Smalygo, 16.88, $677; 8. Tillar King, 16.93, $542; 9. Stevi Hillman, 16.95, $474; 10. Ari-Anna Flynn, 16.99, $406; 11. (tie) Ashley Day, Patty Finney and Angie Meadors, 17.04, $203 each.
Bull riding:*1. JR Stratford, 86.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Mayhem, $3,664; 2. Colton Byram, 86, $2,821; 3. Chase Dougherty, 85, $2,098; 4. Hudson Bolton, 83.5, $1,376; 5. Garrett Uptain, 83, $894; 6. Brandon Ballard, 81, $654; 7. Riggen Hughes, 73, $533; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).