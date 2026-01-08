The Rodeo and Western Lifestyle Podcasts Keeping Us Entertained in 2026

Though the days of late-night drives scanning radio stations are not far behind us, we now have access to more audio content than could ever be consumed in one lifetime. One of the most popular forms of entertainment in the past decade has been podcasts.

Available through apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeart Radio, the long-form conversations can help you pass the time as you drive to the next rodeo. Whether you want to keep up with the latest news or listen to interviews with rodeo legends, podcasts offer a more in-depth look at all things rodeo.

Thanks to the efforts of advocates and competitors who share their talent on the mic, we can stay entertained and up to date at the click of a button. Here are a few of our current favorites for rodeo updates, down-to-earth interviews, life advice, and so much more.

Hosted by seven-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Ty Harris, and filmmaker Cole Harris, Let's Freakin' Rodeo shared some of the best rodeo interviews of 2025. From behind-the-scenes insights in professional rodeo to interviews with legends like Gary Leffew and Charmayne James, Let's Freakin' Rodeo gives athletes a chance to tell their stories like never before.

Justin ("Rump") Rumford is a 10-time Rodeo Clown of the Year, largely thanks to his humor and talent on a mic. Rumford teams up with friend and three-time Music Director of the Year, Josh ("Hambone") Hilton for RümpChät, sharing hilarious rodeo stories, conversations with rodeo's finest, and more.

What began as a fun-loving, partially satirical social media presence has grown into one of the most recognized brands in the Western industry. Dale Brisby and friends share comical stories from Radiator Ranch, interviews with top rodeo athletes, and a wide variety of guests from rodeo-adjacent industries.

Jordan Weaver hosts The Flatbed Podcast, home to interviews with rodeo athletes, personalities, and more. From interviews with top equine veterinarian Jared Sharp to rodeo photographer Click Thompson, The Flatbed Podcast featured many of rodeo's most well-known voices in 2025.

Jordan Jo Hollabaugh | WPRA

For rodeo fans who may have been unfamiliar with Jordan Jo Hollabaugh outside the arena before the 2025 NFR, the well-spoken breakaway roper was a new face on the Cowboy Channel. Alongside her own professional roping career, media has played a major role in Hollabaugh's life. In The LOOP hosts candid conversations about the sport, life, and everything in between.

