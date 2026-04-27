Bulls, Boots and Blastoff: PBR Takes America 250 to New Heights

Another birthday bash has been added to the slate of America 250 Celebrations – and this party promises to be out of this world.

A week after sister company UFC stages a history-making event on the White House lawn, PBR will join with the U.S. Space Force for an unprecedented all-star team bull riding leading into a Tim McGraw concert at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The announcement of PBR Space Cowboys Presented by Space Force comes after successful bull riding events paired with concerts at Colorado State University and Florida State. Fans have said there’s nothing quite like bucking bulls outdoors in a big, loud college football stadium, leading into a boot-stomping concert.

PBR Florida State solidified the appeal of bull riding at college football stadiums | Matthew McConnell, Florida State

This stadium show will feature 30 of the world’s top bull riders, divided into three teams of 10, each representing a Space Force Operational unit and competing for a $250,000 total purse.

This first-of-its-kind event is designed to connect the American public directly with the Guardians of the Space Force – a critical, active war-fighting branch of the U.S. military that protects the space-based capabilities Americans rely on every single day.

Not long ago, late-night TV hosts were mocking the whole idea of a “Space Force” as goofy, childish and unnecessary.

In 2018, when President Trump announced the idea for new military branch focused on space there were jokes that the president got the idea for a “Buzz Lightyear Happy Meal toy.” Michael Bay would ostensibly direct the whole operation with logos from Toy Story. One TV host asked if the chain of command would be “E.T., Yoda, then Groot.”

There is often truth in humor. And sometimes just ignorance that ripens with time.

Six years after the ridicule, the president’s vision is proven prescient and foundational. The U.S. Space Force is a real, active war-fighting service standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines as a critical part of the Joint Force.

While the Space Force’s domain is beyond the atmosphere, its impact is felt by every American on the ground, including GPS navigation, satellites enabling cell phones, synchronizing power grids, and securing global financial transactions.

Partnering with PBR allows Space Force to share its mission with a patriotic, hardworking audience.

PBR Commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason says it’s a match, well, made in the heavens.

“Cowboys helped tame America’s last physical frontier; today, Space Force Guardians stand watch over the frontier of space,” Gleason said. “Both bull riders and Guardians embody grit, discipline, and the drive to push beyond the known. We’re celebrating that shared spirit – honoring American pride, spotlighting the technology that keeps our nation secure, and delivering an unforgettable night of patriotic entertainment.”

PBR Florida State | Bull Stock Media

Similar to PBR Florida State – the 2026 season’s lone major won by Daylon Swearingen – to transform Falcon Stadium into a world-class bull riding venue, PBR will truck in approximately four million pounds of specialized dirt to cover roughly 30,000 square feet, along with a full-scale production of lighting, sound, and video infrastructure that will expand the venue well beyond a traditional elite tour stop.

This year’s World Champion will have a personal connection to the event, too.

The 2026 Unleash The Beast Championship belt buckle will make history on May 3, launching aboard a LEAP Space rocket from the Mojave Desert in California to mark the first time a championship belt buckle has flown to space. The buckle will return to Earth the same day and ultimately be presented to the cowboy finishing atop the World Standings on May 17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

This milestone spaceflight also signals the official launch of the USSF’s “Letters to Space” campaign, a nationwide initiative inviting the American public to submit personal messages that will be sent beyond Earth’s atmosphere aboard future rocket missions. Thousands of letters from across the country will be collected at Space Force-supported events, anchored by PBR Space Cowboys on June 20.

Festivities kick off at 1 p.m. with a fan zone in the stadium plaza, featuring interactive exhibits highlighting U.S. Space Force capabilities and live entertainment celebrating America’s military and space heritage. Highlights include live music throughout the afternoon and superstar Jeremy McGrath headlining Monster Energy’s motocross activation.

Throughout the main bull riding event, the night will showcase military tributes – including thrilling flyovers, parachute landings into the arena, ceremonies honoring those who serve, and a spectacular drone show lighting up the Colorado sky – a high-tech finale worthy of the U.S. Space Force.

Additional musical performances leading to the bull riding will be announced later. Tickets are available starting at $31 (including all fees) for maximum affordability. The event will be broadcast on FOX Nation on June 20 at a time to be announced.

Tickets start at $31, will go on sale to the general public Thursday, April 30 at noon MT, and can be purchased at PBR.com/SpaceCowboys.

PBR | Bull Stock Media

It’s been said PBR bulls are far smarter than they get credit for. They can sense the moment. And step up accordingly.

When the world’s top bulls stampede into Falcon Stadium on June 20 to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, it remains to be seen how many riders they’ll launch in honor of the U.S. Space Force bringing this event to the citizens they’re sworn to protect.