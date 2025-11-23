Canadian Team Roper is Sole NFR Rookie Among Field of Talented Veteran Headers

The National Finals Rodeo is fast approaching and rodeo athletes across the country are gearing up for their shot at taking home a world champion title. Las Vegas brings 15 of each event's top athletes will go head to head in the Thomas and Mack arena. For some, this arena is an old friend, but for team roping header Dawson Graham it’s the first time he’ll see the NFR.

As the only newcomer to the NFR for team roping headers, Graham will have his work cut out for him. He’s managed to prove himself all season long as he sits at No. 10 in the world going into the event. The 26-year-old out of Wainwright, Alberta, has been competing in the PRCA since 2017, and stepped up his game enough this season to earn his first NFR qualification.

Graham came out of the gate stronger than ever this season, taking home the title at five rodeos including the Walla Walla Frontier Days, Okotoks Pro Rodeo, and the Caldwell Night Rodeo. He broke into the top ten with $131,934 earned this season.

He sits $11,000 behind Cyle Denison, who holds down the No. 9 spot, but that doesn’t mean Graham couldn’t push himself higher in the rankings by the end of the NFR. Last year, he finished at No. 26 in the world with $78,704 and his jump to No. 10 this season was one of the most impressive of any rodeo athlete heading to the NFR this year.

Brothers Heading To NFR For First Time As Team Roping Pair

Graham is paired with heeler Dillon Graham, his brother, who is ranked No. 10 as well. It’s his first trip to the NFR as well. The duo has obviously had a strong season together, finishing third at Puyallup and continuing to finish in the top 10 consistently all year long.

As the only team roping header never to see the Thomas & Mack arena, Graham has a chance to make history if he were to take home the world title. If he doesn’t, a strong performance could potentially double his season earnings and move him up in the world standings.

The brothers have always competed together and are now heading into the Thomas & Mack Center together. While the challenge won’t be an easy one, the pair will have to rise to the occasion in order to beat our former world champions and other seasoned NFR veterans who are just as hungry for their first title.

