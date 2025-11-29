3-Time NFR Qualifier Riley Pruitt Set for Strong Tie-Down Roping Finals Performance

Round one of the National Finals Rodeo is now less than a week away, and the anticipation is continuing to rise for, well, everyone. One contestant in the tie-down roping is headed to his third in the best position he has ever been in, Riley Pruitt. Pruitt sits as the No. 6 cowboy in the world with nearly $166,000 won.

This will be his first trip back to the Thomas and Mack since 2019, but he is no stranger to the winners circle there as he took home the average title back in 2016 followed by a round win at his next NFR as arguably one of the best in his event who has YET to win a gold buckle.

2025 has had an entirely different feel right from the jump when he won the Mountain States Circuit Finals in October, and with one of the best horses in the sport underneath him, this NFR might be his best one yet.

Pruitt in 2025

Pruitt family with his newest saddle from the NFR Open/ Jenna Pruitt

Don't be surprised when Pruitt steps off of his cremello horse, Snowman, as he has helped him to his best year yet. He is taking a familiar horse that some might remember from years prior, as the mare is solid in the building, and this is the NFR, everyone has to have a backup.



*Note* these wins didn't all happen on Snowman, Pruitt also rode a pretty palomino owned by Miles Garwood.

Won the McCone County Fair PRCA Rodeo (Circle, Mont.)

Won the Larimer County Fair & Rodeo (Loveland, Colo.)

Won the Cheyenne County Pro Rodeo (Cheyenne Wells, Colo.)

Won the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Won the Earl Anderson Memorial Rodeo (Grover, Colo.)

Won the Lakeside (Calif.) Rodeo

Won the Mountain States Circuit Finals (Loveland, Colo.)

Won the NILE ProRodeo (Billings, Mont.)

Co-champion at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup (Mandan, N.D.)

Co-champion at the Strawberry Days Rodeo (Pleasant Grove, Utah)

Co-champion at the Mackay (Idaho) Rodeo

It has been five long years since Pruitt got to back into the box at the Thomas & Mack; nevertheless, he is ready.



"It's always exciting to make it there and know you are roping for a lot of money every night, but at the end of the day, it is still just a rodeo. I can't change anything or overthink it; it is simply one calf at a time," said Pruitt.

The tie-down roping could be one of the best events to watch as those chasing the reigning world champion have some ground to make up, but with nearly $37,000 up for grabs every night and an average check of over $94,000 after battling for 10 days, anyone could win the gold buckle, including Pruitt.

