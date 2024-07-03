Celebrating 100 Years of Rodeo in Livingston with $132,000 Added Money
The man who organized the Madison Square Garden Rodeo in New York City, New York apparently had a vision for rodeos in special places. The vicinity of world's first National Park was his next stop when, in 1924 he organized a rodeo in Livingston, Mont.
Capitalizing on tourism was the goal for the group that eventually headed up the rodeo in the 1920s. Being just 50 miles from Yellowstone National Park, many tourists made their way through Livingston to get to their final destination.
Today the Livingston Roundup Rodeo is a four day event that started on July 1 this year. With sold out performances each night, fans and contestants can look forward to a great rodeo followed by a fireworks show.
The chairman, Bruce Becker told ProRodeo Sports News how proud they are of the work they have done and the importance of community support.
"We've contributed a lot of money to make this facility better and we think we've improved the facility," Becker said. "I hope that makes a difference because we're supported by the local community. We're sold out for four nights.
"Our 100 bucking years event has been well received by the local community and the state of Montana," Becker said. "I'm blessed to have a lot of community support for our rodeo."
With $132,000 in added money, the cowboys and cowgirls of professional rodeo find themselves in Livingston competing at a "don't miss" event. The stakes are high over the Independence holiday and without question those that head north aim to do well when they park their rigs in Livingston.
With two performances and the slack completed at the historic rodeo, high scores and fast times have already been recorded. Here is who sits on top of the leaderboard so far with two performances left in the competition.
In the bareback riding, Richmond Champion - the first winner of The American Rodeo $1 million dollar prize, is on top of the leaderboard with his 86-point score on Candy Coated from the Bailey Pro Rodeo stock.
Saddle Bronc rider Traylin Martin rode Freckles from Big Bucks Rodeo, LLC for 84 points which was good enough to hold down the first place position so far.
Tristan O'Neal had the crowd going wild when he rode Chandler's Dream from Silver Creek Pro Rodeo for 8-seconds and scored 89-points to move right to the top.
Louisiana man, Gavin Soileau was just fast enough in the steer wrestling to top the field so far with his 3.5-second run. Immediately on his heels is Kyler Dick after clocking a 3.6 on his steer.
The Texas team of Logan Moore and Tyler Tryan blazed a run of 3.8 seconds in the team roping to take over the lead. The teams of Tanner Braden and Cyle Denison along with Trace Porter and Koby Sanchez are currently tied for the reserve champion position after they roped their steers in four seconds flat.
There is also a tie at the top of the tie-down roping leaderboard with Cash Enderli and John Douch after they roped and tied their calves in 8.0-seconds. Following close behind is Kyle Lucas with his 8.4-second run.
The barrel racers have been burning up the pattern as well. Taylor Baize from San Angelo, Texas has been the fastest so far after turning three barrels in 17.57 seconds. Halyn Lide was a 17.64 and rounding out the top three so far is Emma Charleston with her 17.73 second time.
Stay tuned for the final results and stories behind the champions.