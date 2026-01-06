CINCH Timed Event Championship Named Dalton Walker as Replacement for World Champion

Two-time steer roping world champion, Tyler Wade is facing what no rodeo athlete wants to this early in the season. On December 27th, 2025, Wade broke his ankle during a practice, sidelining him for the upcoming Cinch Timed Event Championship that takes place March 5th through the 7th.

Dalton Walker Replaces Tyler Wade At Cinch Timed Event Championship

Stepping into his place, wearing back-number 25 will be steer roper Dalton Walker.

While the injury isn’t career threatening, it is enough for him to step out of the arena for the next few months. The grind it takes to be successful at the Timed Event was too much on an injury like this, and Wade wants to focus on being healthy for the big rodeo events coming in the summer.

Wade plans on competing in smaller rodeos after healing. He plans to compete in heading at other winter jackpots and rodeos, but in a much less aggressive fashion. Wade plans on wearing a boot on his ankle for these events, but the combination of bulldogging, steer roping, calf roping and team roping at the Timed Event was too much on a cowboy this early in the season.

An injury this early in the season may feel devastating to some, but it has opened the door for Walker, who has been gunning for a spot at the Cinch Timed Event Championship since qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo in 2024.

Dalton Walker Gunning For Second NFR Qualification

While Walker is making his Timed Event debut, his resume is full of reasons he deserves to be there. At 25 years old, he’s been bulldogging, calf roping, and team roping his entire life, but steer tripping is where his true love lies.

Walker currently sits at No. 13 in the world standings for steer wrestling and is ready to secure his place in the top ten after the Timed Event. While he is green to the Lazy E arena, hopefully his time spent with veteran steer roper, Corey Ross, helping handle and contract steers, has allowed him to gain confidence before stepping onto a stage this huge.

Even though the rodeo isn’t until March, Walker has begun preparing already, working to sharpen his skills in every event he will take on at the Championship. With a steady mindset and ample time to prepare, hopefully, Walker can fill the shoes that Wade is leaving behind due to his injury.

The season is now starting out strong for Walker as he is shooting for a second NFR qualification come December. A strong performance at the Cinch Timed Event Championship could push him ahead of his competitors also looking to compete in the Thomas & Mack at the end of the year.

Wade plans to continue competing in team roping before stepping back into steer roping once he is fully healed.

More Rodeo News