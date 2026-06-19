Cervi Championship Rodeo Brings the American Cowboy to Washington D.C.

The National Mall is home to presidential inaugurations, protests, and a variety of other events. Now it is going to get to see something entirely different - rodeo.

Rodeo 250 - The Evolution of the American Cowboy is going to be happening on the National Mall June 25 through July 10. Cervi Championship Rodeo had a vizion and it is coming to life.

As part of the celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the American Heartland Arena is being built on the National Mall and will be the home of a historical walk through the west.

As described on Freedom 250’s website, this won’t be a traditional rodeo experience. Rodeo 250 will provide demonstrations on horsemanship, western entertainment, storytelling and live rodeo demonstrations. This will be more about learning about the history and evolution of the American frontier.

Celebrating America’s birthday is a great time to take a look back into history, and that is exactly what Cervi Championship Rodeo is about to do.

"The story of the cowboy is the story of America. As our nation celebrates 250 years of freedom, innovation, and perseverance, there is no better place than the National Mall to honor the men and women whose grit, determination, and spirit helped build the American West,” said Binion Cervi.

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Who better to bring this story to life than one of the most iconic rodeo companies in the world? Cervi produces some of the biggest and best ProRodeos in the country, including RodeoHouston and the Denver National Western Stock Show, just to name a few.

Axios reported that the idea for Rodeo 250 actually was born at a rodeo, of all places. Reportedly, Cervi pitched the idea to Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins while helping her get on her horse at RodeoHouston. From there, it appears history is being made.

Visitors will get to journey back in time and see how the American cowboy traces back to Spanish vaquero tradition, Wild West performances right on into modern-day professional rodeo.

Rodeo 250 will be a part of what will be known as the Great American State Fair. There will be hundreds of exhibits to showcase America’s achievements, innovation, culture and history.

Performances are free and will happen Sunday through Wednesday at 4 pm; Thursday through Saturday at 7 pm and a special performance on July 4 at 3 pm.

Attendees will get to see world champion trick rider Ginger Duke, stagecoach driver and film stunt veteran Shawn Howard, Mexican charro Gabriel Hernandez, liberty horse performers Cavin Graham and Ruia Merritt, saddle bronc rider Will Stites and veteran rodeo announcer Justin McKee among others.

Keith Krach, Freedom 250 CEO had this to say about the event, "For generations, the cowboy has represented the very best of the American spirit — grit, determination, self-reliance, and optimism. Rodeo 250 is more than a western showcase; it's a celebration of the values and traditions that helped build our nation. As we commemorate our nation's 250th anniversary, we're proud to bring this uniquely American experience to the National Mall and share an important chapter of our nation's story with visitors from across the country and around the world."