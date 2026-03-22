Riley Webb Smashes Arena Record at RODEOHOUSTON

Riley Webb is becoming the clear everyday face of tie-down roping in pro rodeo. He's won the National Finals Rodeo three years running and took home the win at RODEOHOUSTON in 2025.

In the 2026 RODEOHOUSTON shootout round, Shane Hanchey broke the previous arena record with a 7.2-second run. Immediately after, Kincade Henry followed up with a time of 7.3 seconds — a run that also would have broken the previous record.

When Webb backed into the corner as the last man out, he knew he would have to not only be fast, but set an arena record to claim the $65,000 payday in the finals.

With his back against the wall and the biggest payout of the regular season on the line, Webb delivered in a huge way. He smashed the arena record and clocked a time of 6.5 seconds to claim back-to-back titles in Houston.

Across all rounds in Houston, Webb will walk away with more than $71,000 which will launch him to the front of the world standings. The Denton, Texas cowboy came into the finals as the No. 3 man in the world, but will now have a massive lead in the race with his Houston payday.

If we've learned anything about Webb over the years, it will take a lot for any tie-down ropers to catch him now.

Leading up to his record-breaking finish in Houston, Webb had a slower start compared to other years. He placed in all three rounds of Super Series II, but he finished in the last qualifying spot with only $3,500 won.

Webb came back strong in the semi-finals with an 8.0-second run to win his section and advance through to Championship Saturday.

At RODEOHOUSTON, the finals starts with 10 contestants: four from each semi-finals and one from each wildcard performance. The top four contestants from the first rounds of the finals advance to a shootout round. The shootout is a clean-slate performance, meaning the fastest time wins, regardless of prior winnings.

Webb, who has won the world in three of his four trips to the NFR, is almost certainly bound for his fifth appearance following his performance in Houston. Unofficially, his 2026 earnings will pass $100,000 including this major win.

With the last few rodeos of the Texas Swing still to come, we can expect more greatness from the young titan, Riley Webb.

Tie-Down Finals Results from RODEOHOUSTON

1. Riley Webb - 6.5 seconds $65,000

2. Shane Hanchey - 7.2 seconds $30,000

3. Kincade Henry - 7.3 seconds $20,000

4. Brushton Minton - 18.0 seconds $10,000