Class of 2025 National Rodeo Hall of Fame Inductees to be Honored in November

One of the greatest honors in our sport is an induction into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame. 2025 marks the 70th year of recognizing the best in our industry and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and the National Rodeo Hall of Fame will celebrate this year's inductees November 7-8, 2025.

Along with the hall of fame inductions, three special awards will be given. Per the August 19 press release from The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum:

The Ben Johnson Memorial Award

Chosen by past recipients with support from the Museum’s Rodeo Committee, it recognizes an individual who exemplifies the Western lifestyle as lived by screen and rodeo star Ben Johnson.

Mike “Hud” Hudson

A veteran of the Texas Army National Guard airborne infantry, Hudson served as an animal health pharmaceutical sales representative for 40 years. He has served on multiple boards to help foster and preserve the sport of rodeo. Through those positions, he has created countless opportunities through scholarships and rodeos for children with special needs.

The Tad Lucas Memorial Award

Presented each year by the family of Tad Lucas, the most decorated cowgirl in American history whose career spanned seven decades; to recognize a living woman whose actions promote the values Lucas embodied.

Lari Dee Guy

A legend in women’s rodeo, Guy began winning roping competitions at a young age. She has earned eight WPRA World Championships in breakaway, heading, heeling, and the all-around. One of the driving factors in moving rodeo forward, Guy has been the leadership and voice pushing breakaway roping and women's rodeo onto bigger stages.

The Directors’ Choice Award

Presented at the discretion of the RHS Advisory Board to recognize individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the rodeo community.

Jon Taylor

Taylor enlisted in the Army and served a tour in Vietnam prior to his career as a barrelman. The 1974, 1979, and 1983 barrelman for the NFR, he has worked the CFR, countless circuit finals, and more. The PRCA Clown of the Year in 1981, he was also the saddle horse boss at the NFR from 1974 to 2007.

National Rodeo Hall of Fame

Living Inductees and Honorees

Chad Berger

Berger, a North Dakota cowboy, first made a name for himself inside the arena as a competitor. Following his retirement, he founded Chad Berger Bucking Bulls. A 12-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year, Berger has also produced major rodeos, such as the $500,000 added North Dakota Rough Rider Cup.

Larry Allen Clayman

Clayman is a third-generation rodeo clown, rodeo competitor, and a veteran of the Marine Corps. The cowboy was selected as a bullfighter for the NFR, a clown for the CFR, and traveled Europe as a part of the 1970 Rodeo Far West tour. A stock contractor, rodeo producer, and announcer, Clayman has left a mark on every facet of the industry.

Joel Edmonson

Working both ends of the arena, Edmonson competed in the bareback riding and steer wrestling. Now a PRCA Gold Card member, he qualified for the NFR five times and earned the 1983 World Championship. Edmonson has given back to rodeo through serving on committees and boards, advocating and promoting the sport.

Monty “HP" Evetts

Evetts began competing with the adults at just eight years old. Heading for Jerold Camarillo, he became the 1974 World Champion Team Roper. Evetts qualified for the NFR nine times and still competes today at age 73. He also worked as a stuntman and an actor in movies like “Dances With Wolves.”

Bobby Godspeed

Godspeed first earned major wins in his high school career and shortly after, qualified for the first-ever NFR in 1959. A multiple-time circuit finals qualifier and champion, he judged PRCA events following his retirement. Godspeed qualified for the NFR 12 times, won the average in 1975, and won or placed in 47 rounds.

Charlie Throckmorton

A well-known voice of the sport, Throckmorton has been a rodeo announcer for 39 years. Part of the 1991 team for the NFR, he has also announced the National Circuit Finals, Texas Circuit Finals, and PBR World Finals. Throckmorton has announced the National Finals Steer Roping 21 times, breaking a PRCA record with 19 of those years occurring consecutively.

Deceased Inductees and Honorees

Neal Gay

A rodeo competitor and the founder of Rafter G Rodeo, Gay brought the legendary Mesquite Championship Rodeo to life in 1958. His sons, Pete, Donnie, and Jim have all had major careers in rodeo. Pete qualified for the NFR three times, Donnie is an eight-time World Champion, and Jim now runs Rafter G Rodeo Company.

Wiley McCray

McCray’s career began as a trick rider at age 15. The multi-talented cowboy was also a bull rider and bullfighter. He worked many of the largest rodeos in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for 46 years. The 1961 and 1972 barrelman of the NFR, McCray also appeared in films like “Rough Riding.”

