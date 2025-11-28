A Day to be Grateful: Thanksgiving During Unprecedented Equine Outbreak

There is no question that the past 10 days have been incredibly stressful for horse owners in the western industry. The unknown is terrifying and this time has been filled with questions. Following the realization of an EHV-1/EHM outbreak that impacted several major events, including the WPRA World Finals, BFA World Championship, and more, worry and stress have ensued.

Taking temperatures twice a day and following extensive biosecurity guidelines is exhausting, both mentally and physically. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who sit stall-side as their horses battle this nasty virus.

While we do not want to downplay the seriousness of the current situation, much of it falls outside of our realm of control. As horse owners and rodeo athletes, we spend a painstaking amount of time trying to make the best decisions for our equine partners.

Today, in honor of Thanksgiving, we wanted to shine a light on the positive things happening inside our industry, even in such a challenging time. While we may be working tirelessly to keep our herds healthy, here are some bright spots in the storm.

Anita Ellis

A little over a month after she qualified for her first NFR, Anita Ellis suffered major injuries from a nasty fall on concrete, with her horse.

Ellis' husband, Brandon, has been keeping fans and friends updated through social media. A true fighter, having already made incredible comebacks in her career, Ellis has been released from the hospital. Now home and working hard in physical therapy, this incredible cowgirl is doing better each day.

As it always does in times of need, the rodeo community rallied behind Anita, raising thousands of dollars. Companies like Kingsville Brand, Kim Smith Magic Tiedowns, Xtreme Barrel Races, and more put together auctions and raffles to benefit Ellis and her family.

One of the most touching offers comes from the owners of the sire of her great horse, Rico (SGL Rico). The Goodbye Lane has donated an ICSI breeding fee and Equine IVF has donated the remaining costs and fees, to be auctioned for the Ellis family.

Virtual Toy Drive

Lucky You Productions opted to cancel the annual race that partners with their local police department for a toy drive, due to the outbreak. Instead of letting this incredible cause fall to the wayside, a virtual toy drive is taking place. Toys and monetary donations are currently being accepted, which will be donated to Eaton Santa Cops in Eaton, Colo.

Within Our Own Communities

During the holiday season, one does not have to look far to find a charitable cause within their own community. From food and toy drives to volunteer events, there are so many ways we can give back.

While these are typically such busy months for rodeo fans and athletes, we find ourselves a bit lost in quarantine. We know that everyone is busy and life always seems so "full," but perhaps we can use this holiday season to remember how fortunate we truly are.

Without the horse, we have nothing in this sport. Without our family, friends, and support teams at home, it is impossible to do what we do. As we all wait out this uncertain and frightening time, do not forget to take a deep breath, enjoy the little things, and try to see the good all around.

For the beautiful horses fighting for their life from this terrible virus, the entire Rodeo On SI team is praying for you. For those who are happy, healthy, and safe on this day, we encourage you to take an extra moment of gratitude for the life we are all so fortunate to live.

Blessings and Happy Thanksgiving, Rodeo On SI readers.

