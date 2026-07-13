Community Rallies Around North Dakota Woody’s Feed Mill Following Structure Fire

Early on the morning of July 10, local firefighters responded to a call for a large structure fire at Woody's Feed & Grain in Dickinson, North Dakota. According to the Woody's Facebook page, no injuries were reported, but they will be closed until further notice as the cleanup process begins. The extent of damage is still being assessed, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Response Efforts

The public was asked to avoid the area surrounding 28 S 7th Ave W throughout the day on July 10 as emergency crews worked to extinguish the structure fire at Woody's. Dickinson Fire Department was joined by its regional partners via the mutual aid agreement, and by 2:00 PM, crews had a majority of the fire put out.

While crews were working diligently to extinguish the fire, the City of Dickinson Public Works requested that Dickinson residents reduce water usage in an effort to conserve water while the infrastructure replenished its supply.

The Dickinson Fire Department continued to monitor and extinguish hotspots throughout the evening and into the morning of July 11. Crews also used a drone to bring down a dangerous structural piece in a controlled manner.

Community Encouragment

Woody's received an outpouring of support from the community and surrounding areas. Many local businesses and community members offered their support and encouragement by providing fire crews with food and water.

A heartfelt thank you to the Dickinson Fire Department, the Dickinson Police Department, MDU, the firefighters from surrounding communities, and all of the responders who have worked tirelessly this morning. We are incredibly thankful for each and every one of you and for everything you’ve done to help protect our business and our community. Woody's Feed & Grain

About Woody's Feed & Grain

Woody's Feed & Grain opened their doors in 1983, where they began using "locally sourced, premium ingredients to create high-quality livestock feeds in Dickinson, North Dakota. The current owner, Heather Buckman, acquired ownership of the business in 2023 after working her way up from secretarial and management roles.

Woody's has supplied feed to some of the top industry professionals in the Western community, including 19-time NFR qualifier Lisa Lockhart, Bill and Deb Myers of Myers Performance Horses, and 1983 WPRA World Champion Marlene Eddleman McRae.

To stay updated on Woody's Feed & Grain's progress, visit their Facebook page or click here.