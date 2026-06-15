Competitive Drive Keeps Veteran Steer Roper Cody Lee Pushing for More

Cody Lee’s streak began in 2007. Barely began, technically.

Five years removed from his first qualification for the National Finals Steer Roping in 2001, Lee secured his return to the season-culminating event at the wire, eking his way into the field as the No. 15 man with just over $20,000 in regular season earnings.

In the decades since, things have certainly changed in ProRodeo – yet Lee keeps plugging along.

“In 2007, I think I ended up 15th in the world when I barely squeaked in. That was the first year that $20,000 did not make it (to NFSR). Every year it’s just taking more and more it seems like,” Lee said. “Seven or eight people won over $100,000 last year. It’s hard to walk away when you can still compete for that kind of money.”

The 2007 version of Lee would likely be shocked to learn that 20 years later the Gatesville, Texas, cowboy already has nearly $40,000 to his credit before the heart of ProRodeo’s summer schedule gets going, placing him third in the PRCA Steer Roping World Standings.

Over the weekend, Lee added to his already impressive season, taking second in the average at the Woodward (Okla.) Elks Rodeo and picking up round money twice at the 101 Wild West Rodeo in Ponca City, Okla., for an additional $4,664 between the two stops.

If he can keep the pace going, Lee will join an elite group of rodeo competitors as he aims to qualify for his 21st NFSR with 20 of those coming consecutively.

That looming number is a point of pride for Lee, even if he isn’t quite sure how he got here.

“My rookie year was in 1999, so it’s been a while,” Lee said with a laugh. “Anytime you have this much success as old as I’m getting, every year you think this might be your last one. It feels pretty great to still be able to at my age to be able to compete with these guys.”

Lee’s finished inside the top seven each year since 2022, winning over $100,000 every season. He’s captured three NFSR Average titles, with the most recent coming in 2022. He has finished runner-up in the world standings once (2013) with a trio of third-place showings.

Cody Lee received his horse, San Antone, as part of a prize package for winning the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo back in 2014. | Kirk Miller/Courtesy Cheyenne Frontier Days(TM)

Maintaining such a steady pace has been aided by that competitive drive, great equine partners and a family system that keeps him pushing for more.

Back in 2014, Lee won the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on his way to a seventh-place finish in the world standings. The prize package for the victory included selecting a colt from Cuatro Light Cattle Co. Lee isn’t sure exactly why he picked the one he did, but the horse he now calls San Antone has turned into his primary mount the last six years.

“He was a little smaller than some of them and I didn’t think he would get too big for me to get off of one of these days,” Lee joked. “He’s been pretty honest and he’s been really easy to ride. He’s really easy to get along with. He may not be the best one, he’s got a couple little quirky things, but it helps when they’re on your team.”

In addition to a good horse underneath him, Lee is also grateful for a family that stands alongside him while also keeping him on the move. His twins, Rodie and Leddy, have both been bitten by the rodeo bug. Leddy is a barrel racer, while Rodie has followed his father as a roper. Between practice runs at home, PRCA competitions across the country and junior rodeo events, the family trailer stays in motion, keeping Lee on his toes.

During last year’s NFSR, Lee took a moment to survey the competition, realizing that only fellow Texan Scott Snedecor had him beat on longevity. While they’re both 51 years old, Snedecor is three months older and joined the PRCA two years before Lee.

The competition has gotten a little younger, with some fresh faces working their way into the top 15. That’s what makes his pursuit of that elusive first world title so much fun. After all these years, he’s not just keeping the pace, he’s often setting it. And until that changes, Lee will be behind the barrier ready to swing a rope when the next steer starts to run.

“There’s some young guys that have so much talent and are so fast. The sport is changing and getting faster and faster every day,” Lee said. “I told Scott last year I was glad he made it so I wasn’t the oldest guy there. I still don’t look at myself as one of the old guys. It just don’t seem right.”