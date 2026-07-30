Lucrative July Allows ProRodeo Cowboys to Cash In. One Earned More Than $113,000.

The ProRodeo trail is hot right now and not just in terms of temperature. Professional athletes are racking up the miles and earning big paychecks for their efforts.

July is one of the biggest months for contestants with the Cowboy Christmas run and several major rodeos wrapping up. We took a look at the standings from July 2 until July 28 to see just who picked up the biggest wins.

In the end, it was bull rider Noah Lee who would take home the most money for the month with $113,659. The hottest bareback rider on the trail, Bradlee Miller, came in second with his astounding $93,351 month.

Bareback Riding

If you have watched a major rodeo lately, you have seen Bradlee Miller cashing checks. He is nearly unstoppable right now and the standings show it. Over the month of July, Miller earned more than $93,000 and placed himself solidly on top of the standings.

For the 2026 season, Miller has deposited $223,823 into his account and is more than $40k ahead of second-place Jacob Lees.

Jess Pope had a monster month with some back-to-back stretches of big wins as well. He now sits at No. 4 after winning $56,527.

Saddle Bronc

The biggest winners of the month here were just a few dollars apart. Wyatt Casper deposited $64,558 while Ryder Wright gathered up $62,745. Both of them jumped up in the standings.

Brody Wells made a huge move by winning almost $60k to jump from being ranked No. 14 all the way to No. 8.

Kade Bruno is still on fire as he earned more than $51k, but nearly everyone around him matched his efforts so he remains ranked at No. 3.

Bull Riding

TJ Gray | Nathan Meyer Photography

These guys have been impressive. Noah Lee just continues on his tear of the rodeo trail. He outperformed everyone across all events with his $113,600 month. He is now within $12,000 of the number one guy, Tristen Hutchings.

You can’t ignore T.J. Gray. He earned more than $83,500 for July and moved all the way from No. 13 to No. 5.

Hudson Bolton and Qynn Andersen are both now in the top 15 with their $40k-plus months.

Stetson Wright, acknowledging he was having some knee troubles, explains his drop in the standings, but he is still at a solid No. 4.

Steer Wrestling

Ty Erickson made a big jump in the standings all the way from No. 14 to No. 4. This after he earned more than $58,700 in July. Erickson picked up a big win at the NFR Open and got several checks along the way, including Calgary, Red Lodge, MT, Oakley City, UT, and Ogden, UT, just to name a few.

Jesse Brown won the most money of any steer wrestler with more than $68,000 and moved from No. 9 to No. 2. He earned checks at places like Joseph, OR, Deadwood, SD, and Ogden, UT.

Riley Duvall earned his way all the way up to No. 7 after not being in the top 20 at the beginning of July.

Team Roping

Korbin Rice and Cooper Freeman just keep winning and in doing so, they are distancing the field. The roping duo earned more than $59,000 each in July and now have a pretty comfortable lead.

The famous duo of Caleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira isn’t making it easy on anyone. They earned $38,230 in July and look to start making a move on that number-one spot.

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb continues to dominate and now leads the standings by more than $60,000.

Joel Harris had a phenomenal month, earning $83k, while Haven Meged stayed incredibly strong by winning $74K. He jumped up from number seven to number four.

The entire field really had a great month with many winning more than $20,000.

Over the month of July, Cole Clemons, Quade Hiatt, Blane Cox, Chase Webster and James Collins all fell out of the top 20.

The next two months of the season will determine who will get to make the trip to the 2026 National Finals Rodeo. There is still plenty of time and money to be won to completely rearrange the standings, so stay tuned.