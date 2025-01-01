Dana White's Twisted Steel Passes Away Leaving Behind Incredible PBR Legacy
Twisted Steel, one of the fiercest bulls on the Professional Bull Riders circuit, has sadly passed away in Texas after battling a persistent health issue.
Though his time here has ended, the legacy he leaves behind is nothing short of legendary.
Sean Gleason, CEO of the PBR, broke the news on Facebook, saying, "Some sad news to begin the new year. After dealing with an ongoing health issue, @danawhite's Twisted Steel has passed away peacefully in Texas.
"Like many others, Dana established a special bond with Twisted Steel, whose popularity among fans matched his soaring buck-off percentage. While Twisted Steel will never be replaced, Dana loves the sport and with his partner Dennis Davis continues on with Sour Diesel and White Thunder.
"Don't be surprised to see his roster of bulls grow. For now, we send our deepest condolences to Dana and all those who cared for Twisted Steel."
If you ever watched Twisted Steel in action, you know he wasn't just any bull standing around waiting to be tamed—he was a flat-out force of nature. According to his PBR stats, he ranked 53 overall, appeared in 36 events, and had 45 outs under his belt.
With a monster 87% buck-off percentage, Twisted Steel sent riders packing an eye-popping majority of the time. His average buckoff time was barely over three seconds - 3.04 seconds to be exact - which is basically just enough time for a rider to blink before they realize they're airborne and tasting dirt.
Meanwhile, his average bull score hovered around 42.89, reminding everyone that if they had the guts to climb aboard, they were guaranteed a run for their money.
Of those that were able to complete a full 8-second ride, none scored lower than 82.75 points. With the highest scored ride to ever be completed on the bull, Keyshawn Whitehorse scored a 46 point ride, and Twisted Steel posted a score of 42.75 for a combined score of 88.75 points at the Ty Murray Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M.
Twisted Steel was hauled by White's partner, Dennis Davis who met White in 2016 when White was travelling the country looking for fighters to star in his, at the time, new reality TV show.
Finding the thrill too big to resist, the UFC president decided to ride a bull. He stayed on for 3.07 seconds. He called it "the fastest, scariest, craziest three seconds you will ever have in your life."
From then on, he was hooked. White partnered with Davis and purchased a bull, then another, and another.
Twisted Steel lived his days on Davis' ranch enjoying life and getting ready to give the cowboys a match they wouldn't forget. Obviously, his record speaks for itself.
We look forward to seeing White and Davis' other tough bulls when they make their way to the big show.
For now, though, on behalf of everyone at Rodeo On SI, we send our thoughts and condolences to White, Davis, and everyone affected.