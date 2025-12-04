Don't Miss a Single Moment of the 2025 NFR, Thanks to the Cowboy Channel

Gone are the days when rodeo fans had to wait until the wee hours to watch on a generic sports channel, hoping that a game did not run into overtime and cut off the rodeo. Thanks to the Cowboy Channel, we have more coverage of the biggest two weeks in rodeo than ever before.

The Cowboy Channel is the place to be for all things National Finals Rodeo (NFR) related. The Cowboy Channel is available on cable, satellite, streaming platforms, and their own app - Cowboy Channel Plus.

From the back number ceremony, where all of the athletes had a chance to shine on the red carpet, and the PRCA Awards Ceremony, the week has already kicked off with NFR coverage on the Cowboy Channel.

Daily Content Rounds 1-10

Beginning at 2 PM MST, Deep Dive takes a look at each day of the 2025 NFR, followed by Zero In at 2:30 PM MST.

Things continue to heat up with NFR Tailgate taking over for an hour and a half at 3 PM MST. This program features interviews with athletes of today and yesterday, plus more coverage on the fashion, music, shopping, and food of the NFR.

Western Sports Round Up gives us another hour of the action starting at 4:30 PM MST, recapping the NFR round from the previous night and previewing the upcoming performance, with more interviews and live updates from across Las Vegas.

Rodeo Live! picks up at 5:30 PM MST, reporting from outside the Thomas & Mack Center. More interviews, analysis, and the headlines of each day are featured in the final hour before the rodeo kicks off.

Then at 6:30 PM MST, we buckle down for each round of the 2025 NFR. As soon as the rodeo wraps up at 9:30 PM MST, the NFR Final recaps the round, with analysis, interviews, and updates to the standings.

At 10:30 PM MST, you can join in for one of the most exciting experiences an athlete can have in Vegas - walking across the stage at the South Point for the NFR Buckle Presentation. The nightly round winners are interviewed and awarded those coveted go-round buckles.

A full schedule of The Cowboy Channel programming can be found here and if you do not have access to the 2025 NFR, be sure to check out The Cowboy Channel Plus. You can purchase a full year of rodeo action for $119.99 (including the NFR). The list of supported devices for the app can be found here.

If you have cable or satellite, look for the Cowboy Channel in your package and guide. You can also download the app directly to your TV and other devices or find the Cowboy Channel on countless streaming platforms.

