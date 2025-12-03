Can These Timed Event Leaders Hold Their Ground at the 2025 NFR

The 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will be kicking off in just a few short days and we wanted to take some time to highlight the season leaders who have worked so hard to earn those No. 1 positions.

Steer Wrestling

Will Lummus | Fernando Sam-Sin

Will Lummus may have missed out on the World Championship last year by just $1,500, but it only fueled his fire. A fixture of the event, Lummus has qualified for the NFR eight consecutive times. He was the 2021 NFR Average winner and a gold buckle is one of few things missing from Lummus' trophy case.

Lummus had a standout season in 2025, amassing over $205,000 in earnings, so far. This cowboy is quickly approaching the $2 million mark in lifetime earnings and it is very likely we could see him cross that threshold in Las Vegas.

Team Roping - Header

Kaleb Driggers | Nathan Meyer Photography

Kaleb Driggers has two World Championships to his name (2021, 2022) and is set up to chase his third this year. With over $3 million in career earnings, he has won $198,498 so far this season. This year marks his 13th NFR qualification.

Roping with his partner of the past several seasons, Junior Nogueira, Driggers has found a lot of success inside the Thomas & Mack. The duo can be lethally quick in the tight setup and have found a renewed vigor in their roping partnership this season.

Team Roping - Heeler

Junior Nogueira | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Junior Nogueira has two World Championships to his name in the heeling (2021, 2022). He also earned the 2016 All-Around title. 2025 marks his 12th consecutive NFR qualification. Nogueira is encroaching on the $3 million mark in lifetime earnings and has also earned $198,498 this season.

He and Kaleb Driggers capitalized at some of the biggest rodeos this season, including a late season win at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D. Nogueira and Driggers have set arena records in multiple setups, include the yellow walls of the Thomas & Mack.

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

Riley Webb has been absolutely unstoppable since he came onto the scene in professional rodeo. Already holding back-to-back World Championships (2023, 2024), Webb will be chasing his third gold buckle this year. He has earned $315,132 already this season. At age 22, this young cowboy had another outstanding year in 2025.

Last year, he not only topped the World Standings, he also won the Average. He went on an absolute tear, ultimately earning checks in eight of 10 rounds and winning three. Webb has continued his winning ways this season and will certainly be a force to be reckoned with as these cowboys battle for the gold buckle.

