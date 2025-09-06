Eight Time World Champion Stetson Wright Injured During CINCH Playoffs in Puyallup

Stetson Wright is one of the most well-known names in rodeo. The eight-time world champion has only missed one National Finals Rodeo (NFR) since 2019, when he came onto the professional scene with a major splash. In 2024, Wright sat out a good portion of the year due to injury, but was able to make a full recovery.

2025 has been his comeback season in the arena, and Wright promptly returned to his dominating ways, claiming win after win. Currently ranked No. 1 in the bull riding and No. 9 in the saddle bronc riding world standings, Wright has had another outstanding year.

On top of the all-around standings once again, the 26-year-old has had his sights set on another gold buckle this season. So far in his career, Wright has earned five All-Around Cowboy World Championships, two Bull Riding World Championships, and one Saddle Bronc Riding World Championship.

With over $3 million in career earnings, Wright has been an absolute force in professional rodeo since 2018. Hailing from a family of rodeo royalty, the Utah cowboy rides saddle bronc horses professionally alongside his brothers, Rusty, Ryder, and Statler. The only bull rider in the mix, Wright has been in the spotlight in both events throughout his career.

On Saturday, September 6, while competing in the saddle bronc riding in the first round of the CINCH Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., Wright was paired up with Cloudy Skies of Calgary Stampede in the saddle bronc riding.

Cloudy Skies was bucking hard, and Wright came down before the buzzer, but that was when things took a turn for the worse. Although it is difficult to tell from the camera angle, it appears that the horse’s hind foot came down on Wright's torso.

As soon as Wright sat up, he waved for help and was assisted out of the arena. Not only was the arena crew quick to his aid, but Wright’s friends were at his side immediately.

Early reports indicate that Wright may have been transferred to a local hospital after being checked over by the Justin Sports Medicine Team. At this time, we do not know the extent of his injuries, but it seems likely that he will not compete in the second round of the rodeo later today.

Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI for more updates on this developing story.

