Rough Stock World Standings Are Wild Ride Led by These PRCA Season-Leading Cowboys

As we head into the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), it is time to take a look at the season leaders. These cowboys broke records and amassed impressive earnings over the year so far. These four races include two multiple-time World Champions and two young cowboys who have quickly proven they have what it takes to be legendary.

All-Around Cowboy

Stetson Wright at the Desert Rodeo | Photo Credit Ryan Jae // Photo Courtesy of Desert Rodeo

Stetson Wright may have had to sit out the 2024 NFR, but when his injuries were healed and he was released back to the arena, he returned with a vengeance. Currently the No. 1 man in the race at $411,671, Wright is chasing his eighth gold buckle and fifth in the All-Around race. 2024 marked the first year since 2019 that Wright did not win the title.

Wright is set to ride 20 times in Las Vegas, as he qualified in both the saddle bronc riding and bull riding. He has two world titles in bull riding and three in the saddle bronc riding to his name, so Wright is truly a threat for the top spot in three races again this year.

Bareback Riding

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

It is no secret that Rocker Steiner entered the 2024 NFR chasing a gold buckle. When a freak incident in Round 1 brought Steiner down before the buzzer despite his efforts, he came back in a fashion true to his nature. He went all out, every round, trying to earn that title, knowing he would not be earning a check in the average. Steiner ultimately ended up the Reserve World Champion and a fire was lit.

In 2025, he has been bolder and better than ever, determined to overcome the defeat. He is currently the No. 1 man in the world with $303,547 earned so far this year. We know he will be gunning for his first World Championship and we anticipate we will see him going after it with everything he has.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Ryder Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Ryder Wright heads into the 2025 NFR in the same place that he left Las Vegas in last year. He may not have entered the race in first place in December 2024, but he walked away with his third World Championship after the 10 rounds of competition. Wright and his consistent, trademark style are certainly going to be a threat once again in the Thomas & Mack.

This year marks Wright's tenth NFR qualification and not only does he have World Championships to his name, he took home the 2020 NFR Average. Another cowboy who battled back in 2024, a missed mark out in Round 1 may have changed Wright's approach, but he went on to earn checks in the next nine rounds.

Bull Riding

Wacey Schalla/ Nathan Meyer Photography

Wacey Schalla is headed back to his second NFR, this time in two events (bull riding and bareback riding) and as a contender in the All-Around race with Stetson Wright. Last year, he finished fourth in the All-Around race and seventh in the bull riding. This year, he has continued to grow and progress in his abilities.

At age 20, Schalla enters the NFR as the No. 1 cowboy in the bull riding, with $352,596 earned so far. Like Wright, he is set to make 20 rides in Las Vegas and has multiple world titles on the line. This young phenom is certain to be a force over the 10 days and has had an incredible season in 2025 in both of his events.

