Free Riders Roster Revealed for Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo
Less than a week ahead of the inaugural Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo slated for Friday, May 17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the roster for the Free Riders has been unveiled, featuring 16 athletes.
Produced by PBR in collaboration with Kid Rock, the event presents a fresh take on rodeo. Six teams, each led by a renowned rodeo coach, will vie in a bracket-style contest for a $1 million prize. Additionally, attendees will be treated to a live performance by Kid Rock.
The Free Riders, under the guidance of four-time PRCA World Champion Bareback Rider Bobby Mote, stand as the lone team formed independently of the Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Draft held in March. Selected based on their performances at the WCRA’s Major rodeo in Corpus Christi, Texas, the Free Riders' roster comprises athletes who clinched the top two spots in their respective disciplines at Rodeo Corpus Christi.
The roster flaunts an impressive resume, collectively boasting three World Championships, four National Finals Rodeo (NFR) aggregate victories, and 35 NFR qualifications, with career earnings surpassing $8.7 million.
The Free Riders lineup includes:
- Bareback Riding: Nick Pelke and RC Landingham
- Barrel Racing: Bayleigh Choate and Makenzie Mayes
- Breakaway Roping: Kiely Walz and Marybeth Beam
- Saddle Bronc Riding: Cash Wilson and Cole Elshere
- Steer Wrestling: Cody Doescher (Webbers Falls, Oklahoma) and Levi Rudd
- Team Roping: Luke Brown/Jade Corkill and Jake Smith/Douglas Rich
- Tie Down Roping: Jarvis Demery and Quade Hiatt
Choate, Wilson, Brown/Corkill, and Demery, fresh off their victories at Rodeo Corpus Christi, are primed to compete for glory at Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo.
The event, scheduled to commence on Friday, May 17, at 7:45 p.m. CT, will be followed by the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast – Championship on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, at AT&T Stadium. Tickets are available for purchase online or by phone.