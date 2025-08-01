WCRA Era Ends With Lasting Legacy Remaining in Industry
After making a significant mark on the rodeo industry through innovative formats, the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) will officially cease operations on August 1, 2025. The WCRA is undergoing a major leadership transition, stepping away from managing open rodeo contest operations. Yet, its flagship youth (World Championship Junior Rodeo) and women’s rodeo events (Women’s Rodeo World Championship)—two of its most impactful pillars—will continue to flourish under new leadership.
Since 2018, the WCRA has invested over $21 million into the sport, expanded rodeo’s national visibility, and introduced innovations that reshaped competition formats. On July 31 the organization announced a change of direction and in their words, a "transition of leadership."
The organization pioneered instant replay, handraking and halfway barrel drags, point deductions for roughstock markouts, and new rules like mishandling penalties, and the three-second tie inspection—many of which have since become standard across the industry.
“Our mission from the very beginning was simple: to make rodeo better,” said WCRA President Bobby Mote. “There was no blueprint when we started—just a shared belief that the sport and its athletes deserved more. We set out to do something bold, something that hadn’t been done before. Today, open rodeo athletes have more opportunities and pathways than ever before. In our eyes, that’s mission accomplished. We’re incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made and deeply grateful to everyone who believed in the vision along the way.”
WCRA also played a pivotal role in raising the profile of breakaway roping and set a new standard for gender equality by offering women an equal platform to compete.
Its efforts culminated in the 2021 Women’s Rodeo World Championship broadcast on CBS, which drew 2.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched rodeo program in television history.
The transition will affect only WCRA’s open rodeo competitions, leaving its women’s and youth initiatives untouched. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will take over operations of the Women’s Rodeo World Championship, with additional details expected soon. Meanwhile, the World Championship Junior Rodeo will remain under the direction of Lazy E Arena, which will release updated competition formats in the near future.
Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC)
The WRWC, the richest women‑only rodeo in the world, will now be overseen by the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). Since its 2020 debut, the event has awarded over $5.3 million to elite female athletes in breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping, and goat tying (new in 2025) disciplines.
This marks a significant organizational shift: while WCRA cedes operations, the WRWC legacy—its size, prestige, and prize structure—will persist and possibly grow under PBR’s leadership, with more details to follow.
World Championship Junior Rodeo (WCJR)
The WCJR, WCRA’s premier youth rodeo, will continue under the guidance of Lazy E Arena. As part of the WCRA Division Youth (DY), it caps off a season of leaderboard‑based competition and career-launching stages for junior athletes.
2026 WCJR Preview
Ahead of the 2025 WCJR event, the PBR announced the dates for the next several years for the WCJR. In a significant step, the International Finals Youth Rodeo (IFYR) and WCJR aligned their schedules to enhance opportunities for young athletes, resulting in an exciting two-week youth rodeo event in Oklahoma.
• Scheduled for July 6–11, 2026, returning to Guthrie, Oklahoma.
•. Open to athletes ages 8–19, competing across roughstock events like bull riding and bareback, plus timed events including barrel racing, breakaway roping, and goat tying.
Nominations for both the Women’s Rodeo World Championship (W26) and the 2026 World Championship Junior Rodeo (DY26) are now open through the Virtual Rodeo Qualifier.
Though WCRA is scaling back its role in open rodeo contests, this strategic handoff ensures that its standout programs—in women’s and youth arenas—remain vibrant and impactful. The WRWC continues as the premier women‑only rodeo under PBR, while the WCJR—anchored in Guthrie—will keep spotlighting rising stars with substantial payouts and competitive prestige. From record‑breaking payouts in 2025 to the launch of women’s goat tying, these events are strong signs of a sustainable and inclusive future for rodeo.
All inquiries related to the transition can be directed to info@wcrarodeo.com.