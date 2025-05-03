From the Gates to Glory Sovereignty and Junior Alvarado Make Their Mark in History
The Kentucky Derby was an incredible horse race that over 147,000 people were in attendance to watch at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. Jockey Junior Alvarado and his equine partner Sovereignty took home the win.
The team went into the Derby with 9:1 odds for coming out victorious. It was a very tight race as Journalism and Baeza were both less than two lengths behind them. Journalism was the favorite going into this race, but the favorites the last six, now seven, years, have not come out on top.
Alvarado had his first win thanks to his exceptional teammate. "It means the world to me. My family's here. I thought I had a great chance," says Alvarado. His confidence was at an all time high going into the race and it showed through his riding.
The 71-year-old horse trainer Bill Mott is a huge part of this team's win. He was inducted into the hall of fame in 1998, but this was his first win of the Kentucky Derby. Mott has also earned the Eclipse Award Trainer of the Year in 1995, 1995, 2011, and 2013.
Churchill Downs is a bucket list venue for many throughout the world. With over 147,000 in attendance this year it was notoriously successful. Simone Biles, one of the greatest athletes this world has seen, was one of the many celebrities that made the trip to Kentucky.
The Kentucky Derby was the start of the triple crown race. Soveriegnty and Alvarado are now on the hunt for one of the most difficult accomplishments for any athlete in any discipline. The Preakness is ran on May17 and the Belmont will be ran in June.
As the horse race year goes on we look forward to seeing what this team can do and maybe we will see another triple crown winner this year!