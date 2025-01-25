From Underdog to Top 30, Leandro Zampollo Left His Mark at Fort Worth PBR
The race is on as the days dwindle for Professional Bull Riders (PBR) athletes as May approaches. The coveted World Champion gold buckle that every PBR rider strives for is on the line. Every weekend is an opportunity to earn points to make their dream a reality, and earlier this week in Fort Worth, Texas, was no different.
Not only was there a significant payday if you were crowned the PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) Champion – Unleash The Beast (UTB) points were on the line, increasing the competitive nature these bull riders possess.
After two grueling nights and four rounds of these athletes getting on the rankest bulls, the champion title was within reach for four bull riders.
While the initial final round was supposed to consist of the following riders: Daniel Keeping, Kaique Pacheco, Brady Fielder, and Ezekiel Mitchell, only three of those four would be walking out for their entrance into Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Keeping was unable to compete due to an injury he had sustained earlier in the event, allowing nearly eliminated contestant Leandro Zampollo one last shot to earn a victory in Fort Worth.
While he earned the Champion title of this event, let’s look at what he endured to leave with a $61,695.24 check made out in his name.
Zampollo, a rider for the New York Mavericks, was matched with Lieutenant Dan (Farris Cattle/Big Schott Rodeo), and they had a successful ride that scored 82.75 points.
During the second round, Stryker (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls) and Zampollo were awarded 84.75 points for their eight seconds together, which wasn’t an easy feat for the Brazilian bull rider. Stryker has a buck-off score of 67% and an average bull score of 42.44, making him a strong four-legged competitor in the arena.
During round three, only one rider successfully earned a score.
In the fourth round, Kaique Pacheco, Brady Fielder, Ezekiel Mitchell, and Leandro Zampollo battled it out to see who would leave at the top of the leaderboard.
Round four came, and the four bull riders with more adrenaline than ever running through their systems had unsuccessful rides, leaving the scoreboard with no qualifying scores.
While each cowboy failed to make the eight seconds, this resulted in a clean slate in round five, leaving them with something to prove to the Fort Worth crowd.
A bull named Bamboozle (Farris Cattle/Big Schott Rodeo) and Leandro Zampollo exploded out of the chutes, giving the crowd something to cheer for. The judges deemed these eight seconds worth 86 points, which allowed Zampolla to hear his name as he was called the Last Cowboy Standing at the FWSSR Champion.
He came into this weekend ranked 60th in the world, and he’d leave after five rounds of competition in the 26th spot and over 60k richer. This gives him the confidence to keep pushing forward as the season progresses and his dreams are within reach.