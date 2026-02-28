World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Kicks Off RODEOHOUSTON

As RODEOHOUSTON approaches, fans eagerly await the famous rodeo and its star-studded contestants and concert headliners. To kick off all of the excitement is the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest presented by Cotton Holdings, from Feb. 26-28.

The contest originally launched in 1974, with only a handful of teams competing. Through sponsorships and volunteers, the three-day event has grown massively over the years and now hosts roughly 250 teams.

“We have teams that are local, and some come from all across the state,” said Dr. Chris Boleman, ​​President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “Heck, we have teams that come here internationally.”

The Bar-B-Que Contest started with just chicken, ribs and brisket, Boleman said. Now, teams can compete in all sorts of categories, including specialty dishes and desserts.

Cotton Holdings, the title sponsor of the event, took over the contest a few years ago after several decades as a partner with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“It’s a great opportunity to partner with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at the world's largest bar-b-que contest,” said Pete Bell, Co-Founder and CEO of Cotton Holdings. “We share the same mission that they have, which is giving back.”

Last year, more than 226,000 guests attended the three-day contest, and the event helps generate more than $326 million in annual economic impact for the Houston area, Boleman said.

The contest offers more than just bar-b-que for guests. There will be carnival rides open as well as several public stages with live music and a private stage, hosted by Cotton Holdings, with country stars Braxton Keith, Gabby Barrett and more.

“[Partnering with Houston] means a lot in many ways,” Bell said. “I remember as a kid going to the cook-off as a young child, and to sponsor it is a dream come true.”

General admission to the event is $30 and permits guests into the public tents where they can enjoy live music and a complimentary bar-b-que plate from The Chuckwagon.

“It's a great time for all, and people should come out,” Boleman said. “It's money well spent, and it goes to a good cause.”

Since the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began in 1932, they have awarded more than $660 million toward Texas youth and education.

“The rodeo is a nonprofit,” Boleman said. “We're here to support education, and we're here to promote agriculture. The bar-b-que contest does both.”

The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is a celebration of Houston culture and another way the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gives back to its community. Every ticket and plate of bar-b-que helps fund scholarships, support Texas youth and promote agriculture.