Gunnatrashya and Spooks Gotta Whiz: Milestone Achievements in NRHA History
In a remarkable achievements for the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), two prominent sires have crossed significant multi-million dollar milestones. NRHA Hall of Famer Gunnatrashya has become the fourth $12 Million Sire in NRHA history, while Spooks Gotta Whiz has surpassed the $8 million mark.
Gunnatrashya: The $12 Million Sire
Bred by Katarina Dorminy, the 2006 stallion Gunnatrashya boasts an impeccable pedigree, being sired by NRHA Hall of Famer Gunner and out of Natrasha (Trashadeous). Owned by Arcese Quarter Horses USA, the only $3 Million Owner in NRHA, Gunnatrashya has demonstrated outstanding athleticism and versatility throughout his career.
Under the expert guidance of NRHA Hall of Famer Shawn Flarida, Gunnatrashya accumulated nearly $220,000 in NRHA lifetime earnings (LTE). The pair secured championship titles at prestigious events, including the 2009 All American Quarter Horse Congress Level (L) 4 Open Futurity, the 2009 NRHA L4 Open Futurity, and the 2010 NRHA L4 Open Derby.
Gunnatrashya's top-earning offspring have significantly contributed to his milestone. These include:
- Gunna Stop (out of Stop Little Sister): Owned by Amber Gokey, bred and nominated by NRHA Corporate Partner Toyon Ranch LLC, with $672,762 NRHA LTE.
- Andiamoe (out of Wimpys Little Chic): Owned, bred, and nominated by Arcese Quarter Horses USA, with $438,139 NRHA LTE.
- Ten Thirty (out of Dainty Little Step): Owned by Rancho El Fortin, bred and nominated by Brooke Wharton, with $418,788 NRHA LTE.
- Gunnabebigtime (out of Big Time Jazzy): Owned, bred, and nominated by Tami Nelson, with $362,903 NRHA LTE.
- Super Marioo (out of HA Chic A Tune): Owned by Tom and Mandy McCutcheon, bred and nominated by Hillis Akin Family Partnership, with $338,891 NRHA LTE.
Spooks Gotta Whiz: The $8 Million Sire
Spooks Gotta Whiz, a 2007 stallion owned by Michell Anne Kimball, has also made history by crossing the $8 million mark in NRHA earnings. His career began with a win at the 2010 NRHA L4 Open Futurity Championship with NRHA $3 Million Rider Jordan Larson. Bred by Clint Haverty, Spooks Gotta Whiz continued to shine under NRHA Hall of Famer Shawn Flarida, winning the L4 Open Championship at the 2012 NRHA Derby and the National Reining Breeders Classic, and securing an individual gold medal at the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy, France.
Spooks Gotta Whiz’s top-earning offspring include:
- Alpha Jac Sparrow (out of Chexanicki): Owned by Fritz Leeman, bred and nominated by Alpha Quarter Horses LLC, with $273,097 NRHA LTE.
- Mic Dropp (out of Dun Dry Whiz): Owned by Tim Anderson and Clark Reining Horses LLC, bred and nominated by Clark Reining Horses LLC, with $257,390 NRHA LTE.
- Spooks Gotta Spark (out of Dolittle Lena): Owned by Kevin Truax, bred and nominated by Bobby Lewis, with $215,585 NRHA LTE.
- Spooky Whiz (out of Myo Starlight): Owned by Bosque Ranch Performance Horses LLC, bred and nominated by Spence Bell, with $186,043 NRHA LTE.
- Gotta Twist It Up (out of Make It With A Twist): Owned, bred, and nominated by Sandra Bentien, with $183,837 NRHA LTE.
Not only are these two stallions crossing milestones in earnings, but they are also commanding the lead of stallions in the NRHA. As of July 2024, Gunnatrashya is leading the year's NRHA sires by a margin of about $60,000. He has 370 offspring totaling $1,272,207 in earnings. Spooks Gotta Whiz is right behind him with $1,217,623 in NRHA LTE.
Congratulations to everyone involved in helping make these stallions so successful and thank you for sharing them with the world.