Gunners Special Nite Sires Two World Champions at 2024 ARHFA in Fort Worth
In 2007, Jay and Lindsay Wadhams started the ARHFA (American Rope Horse Futurity Association). With the futurity industry booming in other western disciplines, they saw a need to open up opportunities in the rope horse world. Incentivizing the events for four-year-olds and showcasing four, five, and six-year-olds, the event put a spotlight on the next generation of great horses.
Rather than basing it solely off of time, a judging format was devised. This would help keep a focus on precision and style, along with efficiency. The ARHFA uses two judged scores and one timed score for a combined total.
The $200,000 added World Championship Rope Horse Futurity was held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, October 16-19. With classes for non-pro competitors, as well as a limited classification, the event allows ropers of all backgrounds a chance to win huge payouts and showcase their young horses.
One great story of the week, $7 million sire and top reining horse, Gunners Special Nite, sired the heading and heeling futurity champions. This is the first time colts by the same sire have swept both events. To top it off, they also both won the four and under divisions on that same day.
World Championship Futurity Heading Finals/3-4 Year Old Incentive Champions
King of the Cowboys, turned star of the rope horse futurity industry, Trevor Brazile rode RR Gunners Affair (Gunners Special Nite x Cowgirl Affair) for owner Jared Wittwer. The duo took the $25,000 win with a total of 941.4. They banked another $15,000 as the Incentive Champions.
Brazile has always found success at the event, but this marks his first win in the World Championship. He also won second aboard RR Buckles Clubhouse (Show Me The Buckles x Hail Olena) for another $20,000 as well as 15th with The Darkk Side and 19th with Time To Glo.
Another Relentless Remuda standout in 2024, Relentless PYC took 6th with Miles Baker. Baker also placed 9th aboard Stylin Bill and 13th with PC SunCashin. Relentless PYC also placed in the Incentive.
World Championship Futurity Heeling Finals/3-4 Year Old Incentive Champions
One Nite Special (Gunners Special Nite x Thelmas Whiz) ridden by Joseph Harrison and owned by Chris Young earned the $30,000 win with a total score of 945.43. Harrison also placed 5th with Copperton (Spots Hot x Copperish). Winning another $20,000, Harrison and One Nite Special also earned the Incentive Championship.
Non Pro Heading Finals
Earning $7,340, Time To Travel (Hickory Holly Time x Travelin Miss Jonez) and Beto Cisneros had a total of 687.69 to earn the win for owners Wade and Timmi Jo Lisac.
Non Pro Heeling Finals
Son of the 26-time World Champion in the PRCA, Treston Brazile rode Woody Be Spotted (Nitas Wood x Lily Olena) to the win for $6,475. He also earned second for another $5,180 aboard Pride and Joyy "Kilo" (Stevie Rey Von x Fun N Fancy Free).
Intermediate Heading Finals
Celtic Tuff (Woody Be Tuff x SuchA SmartLookin Cat) and Mike Kunzler earned the $20,000 win with a total of 926.69 for owner Briena Wells.
Intermediate Heeling Finals
Buffalou (Cattalou x Kitty Merada) and Johnryon Foster aboard for owner Rob Foster had a total of 937.5 for the $20,000 win. Foster also placed 2nd on Wood You Know for $15,000, 4th on Jonezin For My Boss for $8,000, and 7th on Smoke And Glitter for $2,000, absolutely dominating the finals.
Limited Futurity Heading
Celtic Tuff and Mike Kunzler banked another $7,500 for the win in the Limited.
Limited Futurity Heeling
Chiquita Rebel (Metallic Rebel x Chiquita Pepto) and Slick Robison earned the $6,000 payout with a 689.26.