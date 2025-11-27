Trevor Brazile Takes Home Substantial Prize for High Money Winner at Gold Buckle

The team roping futurity world has boomed in recent years, and 26-time World Champion Trevor Brazile has consistently dominated on both the heading and heeling side.

At the Gold Buckle Futurity World Finals, Brazile took home the High Money Winner title and walked away with a brand-new Hart trailer, presented by Stephenville Trailers of Stephenville, Texas.

Brazile and his impressive team of horses have taken home big wins all year long, from the Spring Roping Showdown to the recent Gold Buckle Futurity World Finals.

RR Buckles Clubhouse was a standout horse for Brazile at the world finals. The team swept the 6 & Under Heading category with high scores in Round 1, 2 and 3, an average win and the Stallion Incentive.

RR Buckles Clubhouse finished with a total score of 918.77. The powerful yellow horse is sired by Show Me the Buckles and owned by Relentless Remuda. He boasts a total QDATA earnings of $254,801.

RR Buckles Clubhouse Pedigree | All Breed Pedigree Database

At futurities, horses are scored on a scale from +3 to -3 in several categories. For team roping at the Gold Buckle Futurities, the scoring areas are as follows:

Quiet in the box

Scoring in the bridle

Running and rating the cow

Controlling the cow while handling (Heading)

Matching the speed of the steer through the corner (Heeling)

Maintaining a tight rope through the face (Heading)

Controlled stop (Heeling)

Eye appeal

Horses can also receive penalties for reasons including moving their feet or squatting in the box, refusing to face (heading), and not gaining on the steer (heeling).

Brazile showed out at the Gold Buckle Futurities Spring Roping Showdown. Brazile placed on several horses across three classes: 6 & Under Heading, 6 & Under Heeling and 4 & Under Heading.

Brazile took four of the top 10 places in the average in the 6 & Under Heeling, including first aboard Not White At All with a total score of 915.21. He also won the Breeder’s Incentive on Pride and Joyy with a score of 908.34.

Not White At All Pedigree | All Breed Pedigree Database

In the 6 & Under Heading, RR Buckles Clubhouse and Brazile took home a Round 1 win and third in the average with a total score of 893.20. Brazile also won fourth and fifth in the average with RR Gunner’s Affair and Vintage New York.

Finally, at the Spring Roping Showdown’s 4 & Under Heading, Brazile won second and fifth in the average aboard A Relentless Buzz and Cardi BRelentless, respectively.

All told, Brazile left the Spring Roping Showdown $84,964 richer — a massive step toward his eventual High Money Winner title.

While horses like RR Buckles Clubhouse are now aging out of the futurity world, Brazile is sure to have more superstars ready to follow in their footsteps in the years to come.

