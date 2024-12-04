History Made and Fun Had in First Five Rounds of National Finals Breakaway Roping
The anticipation is over, as the first day of the 2024 National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) has concluded. The top 15 ladies put on a show with wicked-fast times, incredible skill, and amazing horsepower. Each round exceeded fans expectations and there is no doubt these ladies came to play.
History was made as this was the first time the NFBR would be broadcast live on National television via the Cowboy Channel and on the app Cowboy Channel +. This historic agreement was reached just weeks before the event.
As the standings stood before the competition began, no one sat too comfortably in their position. Over $50,000 was paid out in the first half of the competition, shaking things up a bit. A few stories are beginning to unfold, with a lot of roping left in rounds 6-10.
Round 1
The breakaway ropers held nothing back in the first round of the NFBR. The draw order for round 1 began with No.15 Jordan Jo Hollabaugh and ended with No. 1 Shelby Boisjoli Meged. Being the first roper out is always a bit of a disadvantage and nervewracking, but it did not slow down Hollabaugh who clocked a solid 2.6 second run to get the show rolling.
Rookie cowgirl, Rylee George took a run at the barrier and threw fast to clock an incredible 1.8-seconds as only the second girl out. In the first round of her very first NFBR, she didn't hold back and ended up as the round champion.
Taylor Munsell came into Vegas in the No. 5 position and has won the first round of the NFBR for two consecutive years. Munsell gave it her all, and put up a 1.9 second run that came in second behind Rylee.
Full Round 1 Results
1. Rylee A. George, 1.80 seconds, $6,197; 2. Taylor Munsell, 1.90, $5,128; 3. (tie) Martha Angelone and Josie Conner, 2.10, $3,526 each; 5. Maddy Deerman, 2.20, $1,923; 6. (tie) Kelsie Domer and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.40, $534 each; 8. (tie) Macy Young and TiAda Gray, 2.5 each; 10. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 2.6; 11. Jackie Crawford, 2.8; 12. Rickie Fanning, 3.2; 13. Kendal Pierson, 4.0; 14. Danielle Lowman, 11.9; 15. Hali Williams, NT.
Round 2
Round two was no different with fast times from the beginning. 2x NFBR qualifier, Macy Young was the only cowgirl to clock under the 2-second mark here. Her 1.9-second run gave her the round win. Following close behind her in the round was 21-year-old Josie Connor aboard the Nutrena Horse of the Year presented by AQHA, Dutch. Josie was a 2.0, helping her to take an early average lead after round 2.
Full Round 2 Results
1. Macy Young, 1.90 seconds, $6,197; 2. Josie Conner, 2.00, $5,128; 3. Jackie Crawford, 2.10, $4,060; 4. Rickie Fanning, 2.20, $2,991; 5. (tie) Martha Angelone and TiAda Gray, 2.60, $1,496 each; 7. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Kelsie Domer, 2.8 each; 9. Kendal Pierson, 2.9; 10. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged and Rylee A. George, 3.2 each; 12. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 3.3; 13. (tie) Hali Williams, Danielle Lowman and Taylor Munsell, NT.
Round 3
Coming into the finals, all eyes were on Kelsie Domer and Hali Williams who just recently won big at the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway. Kelsie came out as the average champion there, and Hali the high-money earner. Until round 3, neither of them were seen in the top few of the rounds.
Hali came out with a beautiful 2.0-second run to take the lead in the third round. But, Domer had something to say about that, when she and her equine partner, Little Man, roped in a 1.9 to win the round. This round win bumped Kelsie high in the average race when surprisingly, the previous leader Josie Connor put in a no-time.
Full Round 3 Results
1. Kelsie Domer, 1.90 seconds, $6,197; 2. Hali Williams, 2.00, $5,128; 3. (tie) Martha Angelone, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged and Macy Young, 2.10, $2,991 each; 6. Maddy Deerman, 2.30, $1,068; 7. TiAda Gray, 2.5; 8. Kendal Pierson, 2.7; 9. Jackie Crawford, 11.9; 10. Rylee A. George, 12.00; 11. (tie) Taylor Munsell, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Danielle Lowman, Rickie Fanning and Josie Conner, NT.
Round 4
After a couple of tough rounds, Hali Williams found her groove, roping in 1.9 seconds and taking the round 4 win. In her event interview, she explained that after her first two no times, a quick call with her father and World Champion team roper, Speed Williams, did the trick. Last year, we saw Hali win a few rounds while wearing a walking cast on one leg. This year, she is healthy and proving her ability well.
Proving to be adapting to the calves and set up, all 15 girls received a time in round 4, with only one breakout.
Full Round 4 Results
1. Hali Williams, 1.90 seconds, $6,197; 2. (tie) Taylor Munsell, Jackie Crawford and Rylee A. George, 2.00, $4,060 each; 5. (tie) Danielle Lowman, Martha Angelone and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.10, $997 each; 8. (tie) Macy Young, Rickie Fanning and Josie Conner, 2.2 each; 11. Kelsie Domer, 2.4; 12. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 2.5 each; 14. TiAda Gray, 2.9; 15. Kendal Pierson, 12.0.
Round 5
The ladies put on an electrifying performance in round 5 with one fast time after another. Danielle Lowman strikes again with an impressive 1.70 second run, but Rylee George didn't hold anything back and tied with Lowman.
In her post run interview, George relayed that 8-time World Champion Joe Beaver had ask her what her plan was and that she had responded to win a lot of rounds. He told her, "Well, it's fun to win a lot of rounds." George's response, "I'm having a lot of fun!"
George and Lowman split the round but closely following were Josie Connor and Hali Williams both with 1.8 second runs. Round 5 was the toughest round yet, and a fast 2.0-second run was the last hole in the round money.
Full Round 5 Results
1. (tie) Danielle Lowman and Rylee A. George, 1.70 seconds, $5,662 each; 3. (tie) Josie Conner and Hali Williams, 1.80, $3,526 each; 5. (tie) Kendal Pierson and Macy Young, 2.00, $1,496 each; 7. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 2.2; 8. Jackie Crawford, 2.4; 9. Kelsie Domer, 2.9; 10. TiAda Gray, 3.0; 11. Maddy Deerman, 3.5; 12. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Taylor Munsell, Rickie Fanning and Martha Angelone, NT.
Average Race
The average title is going to play a huge role in determining the 2024 World Champion breakaway roper. However, we watched as Meged and Conner both turned in at least one no time. We saw Crawford, who was No. 3 grab a barrier penalty. Of the ladies with a chance at the gold buckle, Kelsie Domer is the only one to get the rope on all five calves clean.
Macy Young was solid throughout the rounds. Although she did not pick up a lot of round money, she stayed consistent and after five rounds is leading the average by over two seconds.
There is a lot of roping left to go, and much could still change. Only four ladies have roped five calves clean, and another three have five times. With that being said, the average race is still anybody's game but will undoubtedly be a large supporting piece to the World title race too.
Current Average
1. Macy Young, 10.70 seconds on five head; 2. Kelsie Domer, 12.40; 3. Maddy Deerman, 13.30; 4. TiAda Gray, 13.50; 5. Rylee A. George, 20.70; 6. Jackie Crawford, 21.20; 7. Kendal Pierson, 23.6; 8. Josie Conner, 8.1 seconds on four head; 9. Martha Angelone, 8.9; 10. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 9.8; 11. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 10.6; 12. Hali Williams, 5.7 seconds on three head; 13. Rickie Fanning, 7.7; 14. Danielle Lowman, 15.7; 15. Taylor Munsell, 3.9 seconds on two head.
World Champion Race
Even after five rounds, the World Champion title remains very much wide open. After Josie Conner's first no-time, the gap between her and Meged grew. However, after Meged's miss in round 5, the gap tightened once more, keeping the race on and fans on the edge of their seat. Meged still leads the standings, but a lot can happen with five rounds and an average title still to come.
Stay tuned for more updates as a World Champion is crowned on the second day of the 2024 National Finals Breakaway Roping. What will day 2 bring, and who will walk away with the gold buckle?