Illuminating the Drive: $100,000 Winner on One Run at the TEXAN
Held at the Taylor Telecom Arena in Abilene, The TEXAN Barrel Race is produced by the same crew who bring us the All In Barrel Race in Las Vegas annually.
Held October 14-20, the race had a guaranteed $850,000 payout.
Split into two sections for each of the three rounds, the race paid per section, an overall, as well as adult, senior, youth, average, futurity, derby, and rodeo straight pay sidepots. Full results can be found here.
Overall
With 1,543 runs in total, the Overall had a payout of $620,000.
Taking the 1D win for $100,000 was Jordan Driver and TRHeavensIlluminated. Her hauling partner on the professional rodeo trail, Latricia Duke, finished 2nd for $20,000.
Kelly Sparks and One Dashing Episode earned $75,000 for the 2D win with a 15.191.
In the 3D, Billie Bright and Shezas Bit Of Heaven ran a 15.691 for $50,000.
Kaya Painter and Bold Denial ran a 16.191 for the $40,000 win in the 4D.
The 5D win for $30,000 went to Sierra White and Fab FrenchmansFloJo with a 15.692.
Section, Round Results
In each of the section, round payouts, the 5D format was equal pay, meaning the top six in each D were paid the same ($1,500, $800, $700, $600, $500, $400).
Section 1 Round 1
With 262 runs, Jennifer Sharp and Ever Eddie ran the only sub-15 second run of the day, a 14.957 for the 1D win.
Bella Skinner and Stylish Especial clocked a 15.459 for the 2D win.
In the 3D, Nikki Burns and Ima Famous Gambler ran a 15.958 to take the top spot.
With a 16.469, Cathy Gray and Madracitas Dry Cat earned the 4D title.
Tara Woodall and Race N To Go CEO ran a 16.957 to take home first.
Section 1 Round 2
With 264 runs, Delani Beatty and Silver Charm Fling came out on top of the 1D with a 15.026.
In the 2D, Addie Davis and Credit Me Valiant won it with a 15.532.
The top spot in the 3D went to Ashton Poole and Tex Walka with a 16.037.
Kody Sanders and Sophistichrome took first in the 4D with a 16.451.
Wrapping up the section, Deana Fowler and Show Me The Cans won the 5D with a 17.028
Section 2, Round 1
Taking the top spot out of 237 runs, Jymmy Kay Cox and LT The Lucky One ran the second sub-15 time of the week, a 14.977.
In the 2D, Fallon Forbes and Famous Bullets earned the top spot with a 15.516.
Hadley Duke partnered with Bunnys Miss Kitty for the 3D win with their 15.988.
The 4D win went to Zoey Thygesen and NB Heza Fast Bug Leo with a 16.482.
Jenna Beth Blair and WillasFireFromHeaven ran a 16.998 for the top spot in the 5D.
Section 2, Round 2
Out of 237 runs in their section, Jordan Driver and TRHeavensIlluminated took the top spot with a 14.691.
In the 2D, Bryanna Haluptzok and Cat Mai Flash ran a 15.193 to take the top spot.
Alivia Pitzer and LK DiamondsAndDinero ran a 15.706 for first in the 3D.
Winning the 4D with a 16.197, Kelby Petty rode Rebel Mountain.
Sawyer Wilkerson and Dual Frost Playgun won the 5D with a 16.700.
Section 3, Round 1
Stacked with NFR qualifiers, there were 272 runs in section 3 of round 1. Latricia Duke and DM High Roller earned the top spot in the 1D with a 14.830. The run also earned the duo a win in the Derby sidepot for $3,200 out of 200 runs and the Senior sidepot for $2,083.
In the 2D, Jennifer Driver and DTF Way Ta Fire ran a 15.339 to take first.
Sydni Blanchard rode BQH SB Honor Roll to the 3D win with a 15.831.
The 4D win went to Crystal Tate and Sir Boujee Bae Bae with a 16.332.
Megan Kent and Faith N Firewater earned the win in the 5D with a 16.831.
Section 3, Round 2
The final section, with 272 runs, was once again stacked with big names. This time, Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye came out on top with a 14.894. The duo also took $8,366 for the average out of 512 runs and the adult for $2,948.
In the 2D, Brylee Moore and Raven earned the top spot with a 15.394.
Josslyn Smith and Streakn French Style ran a 15.902 for the 3D win.
The 4D win went to Cierra Urias and Paint for their 16.409.
Karen Shock rode Coronas N Mudbugs to the 5D win with a 16.914.
Rodeo Straight Pay
The rodeo style, straight pay sidepot drew 134 runners. The star studded lineup included two payouts to Kassie Mowry- who took 1st for $6,594 and 6th for $2,198 aboard Force The Goodbye. Brandon Cullins and MJ Segers Fast Lane also doubled up, taking 4th and 9th. Dusky Lynn Hall was in the top 10 three times, twice on KD Baby Driver (5th and 7th) and 10th on Aint Seen Famous Yet.