Kade Sonnier Dominates NFR Round 6 Bareback Riding

Kade Sonnier was the No. 1 man in Round 6. He danced with Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics' Land of Fancy for an 88-point ride. The Louisiana cowboy may have started slow this week, but he's quickly picking up steam.

Sonnier has now placed in four of the last five rounds, which brings him to third in the average and No. 4 in the world standings. Sonnier may only be on his second trip to the NFR, but he's clearly gotten comfortable at the Thomas & Mack.

Wacey Schalla | Nathan Meyer Photography

How the Rest of the Round Shook Out

Cooper Cooke, who is riding with a broken foot, has seen lots of highs and lows at the finals this year. Cooke won Round 1 with an 88.5-point ride, but received no scores in Rounds 3 and 4. Despite the injury, Cooke spurred Wild Thang of Cervi Championship Rodeo for 87.75 points and a 2nd-place finish in Round 6.

Wacey Schalla placed 3rd with an 87.25-point ride aboard Dakota Rodeo's Native Lights. Schalla, who also qualified in the bull riding, has dominated the bareback average race and leads the way with 521.5 points on six horses. He has now climbed to the No. 3 spot in the bareback world standings.

Stetson Wright is currently ahead of Schalla in the all-around race. However, the judges deemed Wright missed his Round 6 saddle bronc horse out, which knocks him out of the saddle bronc average race, at least for now. If Schalla can hold his spot at the top of the average, it will give him a much stronger chance at an all-around title.

Rocker Steiner still sits atop the world standings, thanks to a record-breaking regular season and two round wins at the finals, but tough luck in Round 6 could potentially leave the door open for the No. 2 man in the world, Sam Petersen.

Steiner drew Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.'s Record Flight for Round 6. Though the horse started a good trip, the flank strap fell off a few seconds into the ride, so Steiner had to compete on the re-ride horse. Steiner was 80.25 points on his second horse, well short of the pay window.

Steiner now chases Petersen in the average race, but if he can stay consistent in the final four rounds, his first gold buckle should be on the horizon.

Round 6 Results

1. Kade Sonnier, 88 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Land Of Fancy, $36,668

2. Cooper Cooke, 87.75, $28,980

3. Wacey Schalla, 87.25, $21,882

4. (tie) Cole Franks and Sam Petersen, 85.5, $12,420 each

6. Dean Thompson, 85.25, $5,914

7. Tilden Hooper, 84.5

8. Garrett Shadbolt, 84.25

9. Jayco Roper, 83.75

10. Mason Clements, 83.25

11. Bradlee Miller, 83

12. Jess Pope, 81.5

13. Rocker Steiner, 80.25

14. Waylon Bourgeois, 76.25

15. Jacek Frost, NS.

Average Results Through Round 6

1. Wacey Schalla, 521.5 points on six head

2. Sam Petersen, 514

3. Rocker Steiner, 511

4. Kade Sonnier, 510.75

5. Jess Pope, 508.25

6. Cole Franks, 507.25

7. Garrett Shadbolt, 504.25

8. Bradlee Miller, 503.5

9. Tilden Hooper, 500.75

10. Jayco Roper, 491.25

11. Dean Thompson, 424 on five head

12. Waylon Bourgeois, 416.75

13. Cooper Cooke, 343.25 on four head

14. Mason Clements, 333.25

15. Jacek Frost, 327.5.

