NFR Rough Stock Average Standings See Big Changes After First Five Rounds

Monday night marked the halfway point of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), where the World Championship races are heating up. One of the key factors in those races will be the high-paying NFR Average. As of Round 5, we have seen unexpected rides that brought major changes to those standings.

Bareback Riding

Wacey Schalla | Nathan Meyer Photograph

Coming into Round 5, Waylon Bourgeois was a major player in the average. Unfortunately, he came down around the 7.5-second mark, leaving him with his first no score of the week. The top 10 cowboys in the average have all covered all of their horses, so far.

Wacey Schalla has moved into World Championship contention at his first NFR in this event, now leading the average. He is less than four points ahead of the World Standings leader, Rocker Steiner. An All-Around Cowboy title also hangs in the balance for Schalla, who is battling it out with Stetson Wright.

Another young gun at his first NFR, Sam Petersen, is two points behind Steiner in the Average, sitting third. Jess Pope is only four points behind Steiner, currently No. 4 in the Average. The World Standings ranking currently is: Steiner, Petersen, Pope, Schalla.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Like Bourgeois, Ryder Wright was a contender in the average race until he turned in an unexpected no score in Round 5. He still holds the lead in the World Standings, but is only $10,000 ahead of Damian Brennan, who holds down the No. 2 spot.

Brennan is also down one in the average, after bucking off Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Indian Burn in Round 4. He has moved back up to No. 10 in the Average. Eight checks will be handed out in that race, so if he can earn one of those, it would be huge for his World Championship bid.

Nine cowboys have currently ridden all of their horses and the best of those is Stetson Wright. He leads the average by eight points over Zeke Thurston. Thurston has moved up to No. 4 in the World and Stetson is No. 5.

Bull Riding

Ky Hamilton | Nathan Meyer Photography

In a very exciting year of bull riding at the NFR, we thought we may see one of these great cowboys ride all 10 bulls. That hope has been dashed, but there are still two bull riders who have covered four: JR Stratford and Ky Hamilton.

Stratford leads the Average by two points. He has climbed to No. 5 in the World, but is still almost $200,000 behind Stetson Wright in season earnings.

The No. 2 man in the Average currently could be a player in this World Championship race. Ky Hamilton has quite a bit of ground ($170,000) to make up on Wright, but he is No. 3 in the World Standings and the Average will pay over $94,000.

