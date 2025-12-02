The Las Vegas NFR Experience for Those Fans Under 21

The National Finals Rodeo is the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world, with the top 15 athletes in each event from around the world competing head to head for a world champion title. While they are battling it out in the Thomas & Mack arena, fans will have the opportunity to watch each event from multiple different places, even fans that are under 21.

While Las Vegas is known for gambling, music, and more, there are a few misconceptions about the city during the NFR’s run, including the myth that anyone under 21 won’t have a good time.

You may have to be 21 or older to enter the bars and clubs offered around the city, but there are some places that offer accommodations for those coming in who are younger than 21.

One event that is a huge hit with the younger crowd is the YETI Junior NFR, where fans can watch top young rodeo athletes compete in events like bull riding, bareback, and barrel racing. There are also various free watch parties hosted at locations like the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Fans Of All Ages Can Enjoy What Vegas Has To Offer During The NFR

This isn’t the only hotel offering watch parties either, as many will have the rodeo action playing live all week long. These viewing parties are there to host those who may not have a ticket to the main event, or those too young to head into the bars that host viewing parties as well.

If NFR goers under 21 are looking to do something other than watch, there is also an option to go shopping. Cowboy Christmas is the official gift show of the NFR and is open to everyone. It can be a great place to shop for unique rodeo and Western-themed merchandise. Not to mention the other hundreds of vendor booths that will be open throughout Las Vegas and the Thomas & Mack Center.

There is also an option to view the NFR from the Thomas & Mack Center public areas. Here is where you can find access areas like the Cowboy Corral and ProRodeo Zone, which are legendary places to join in on the action if you don’t have a ticket to the main event.

One more notable place to join in on the NFR fun if you are under 21 is Gilley's Saloon at Treasure Island. They host NFR themed viewing parties every single day of the event, that are open to the public and welcome those under 21.

The National Finals Rodeo is the biggest rodeo event of the year, and even those under 21 should get to enjoy it in the best way they can. For a full list of events head to nfrexperience.com .

