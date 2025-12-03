Musical Acts Set to Kick Off Every Night of NFR 2025

The National Finals Rodeo kicks off this week and there is a jam packed 10 days ahead. Rodeo fans from all over the world are traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada to watch the best rodeo athletes in the world compete, but a bonus from the event is the plethora of musical performances happening all over the city during the entire NFR week.

The annual showcase kicks off Thursday, December 4th at the Thomas & Mack Center with performances prior to the rodeo competition every single day. Each will feature an electric performance that features a variety of exciting elements that are sure to entertain.

In a post on social media, Bo Gardner, the Vice President of Corporate marketing at LVE said,

“We are once again thrilled with our line-up of Opening Performances for the 40th anniversary of the NFR in Las Vegas,” said Gardner, “We are equally excited to announce that all of these Opening Performances will be presented by our partners at Music City Rodeo in Nashville. This is truly a partnership that combines the Music Capital of the World and the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Huge Musical Acts Will Kick Off Each Night Of The NFR

Starting things off on Thursday night is Throwback Night, which focuses on a tribute to 1985. Before events begin Friday, Jarrod Morris will take the stage for the first time during the week, as he will also be performing on December 12th at Westgate Las Vegas. Saturday, December 6th, will include a Tribute to Contract Acts, and rounding out the first weekend of events will be Jackson Dean. He can also be seen performing at Nowhere at Fontainebleu Las Vegas on December 6th.

Jenna Paulette will begin the week on Monday, performing ahead of the fifth NFR round. She is also performing at the Virgin Las Vegas on December 6th and 9th. Neal McCoy will be seen ahead of Tuesday’s showdown, but in case you don’t have tickets, he is also performing December 9th at The Showroom at Golden Nugget.

Leading into the end of the week on Wednesday, Casey Kearney and Nate Smith will take the stage on Thursday. Smith will also be performing at Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino on December 11th. Friday night’s show features Ricochet, who can be seen performing at Rio Las Vegas on December 12th.

Rounding out the NFR performances on Saturday, December 13th, will be Gold Night. With a roster full of incredible performances, there won’t be an empty seat in sight ahead of the wild rodeo events.

Even if you don’t have tickets to every performance of the NFR, there are tons of music acts putting on shows all week long. For a full list of performances, head to nfrexperience.com/entertainment_around_town

