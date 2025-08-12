Lawton Rangers Rodeo Pays Out $168,000 as NFR Race Tightens
The rodeo arena was on fire at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo in Lawton, Oklahoma, over the weekend. From epic rides from Wacey Shalla to a neck-and-neck win in the barrel racing, cowboys and cowgirls are showing out as the season heats up.
The total payoff was just over $168,000 this weekend. The top prizes were given out in the barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding.
In bareback riding, Wacey Schalla took home first place on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Happy Hour with an 89.5 point ride. Kade Sonnier came in second with an 88.5-point ride, while Kashton Ford fell into third with an 85.5-point ride.
Schalla added almost $4,000 to his season earnings thanks to the bareback ride, shooting him further ahead in the standings. He also won the bull riding with an 89-point ride ahead of Fulton Rutland. He took home the all-around cowboy, helping him notch up those standings as well. He sits at No. 1 in the world standings in bull riding.
The barrel racing lit up the arena, the top two spots less than a few hundredths of a second apart. Wenda Johnson scored the win in 17.15 seconds, with Summer Kosel just behind her at 17.19 seconds. Tana Renick was in a close third at 17.22 seconds.
Tegan Smith came in first in the saddle bronc riding. He scored 85.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Red Wings. Colt Gordon came in second, scoring an 85. In a tie for third were Gus Gaillard and Cooper Thatcher, each scoring an 84.5.
Jarek VanPetten took home the spot in steer wrestling with an 8.5-second average on two head. Weston Taylor was close behind with an 8.6. Cody Devers came in a close third with 8.8 seconds in the average.
Team roping pair Mason Appleton and Rance Doyal came in clutch for the win, taking first in 9.8 seconds on the average. Bubba Buckaloo and Joseph Harrison got second place in 10.4 seconds. The third-place team, Lyvan Gonzalez and John Hisel raced through the arena in 11 seconds flat.
The tie-down roping brought in a strong appearance from Garrett Elmore, who won with the average 19.8-second ride. Cory Solomon took second with a 22-second ride. Just behind was Blake Carter, tying off at 22.1 seconds.
Every rodeo counts at this point in the season. All athletes are bringing their A-game as the NFR is inching closer and closer.