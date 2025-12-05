Stetson Wright Has Picture Perfect Return to His First NFR in 726 Days

The Super Bowl of the western world is finally here and while this has been highly anticipated for every contestant, some might have been more eager than others and one of those competitors was easily Stetson Wright.

But, why would an 8x world champion be the one counting down the days? Because this was his first time back in almost two years as his 2023 NFR was cut short in the second round of the saddle bronc riding.

After waiting four days shy of two years to step back into the Thomas & Mack, Wright was nearly flawless, which started in the saddle bronc riding, where he spurred a beautiful gray mare owned by Pickett Rodeo Co., and as the only 90-point ride of the night, he took home the round win.

Wright was full of passion from the second his feet hit the dirt until he was back interviewing after he took the victory and for good reason, but this wasn't the only win he would take home on night one.

He wasn't the final bull rider of the evening, but he did have the highest score as he beat out the No.1 man Wacey Schalla by 1.25 points, just shy of another 90-point-ride, but good enough to take the win.

After asked about all of the injuries and battles he has had to overcome he was almost at a loss for words, "It really does make the wins all that much sweeter. I am so emotional right now and I really want to cry right now," said Wright.

Wright From 2023 to Now

Stetson Wright | Mallory Beinborn for PRCA

Almost two years ago now, Wright was dealing with a nagging issue with his right hamstring, which started back at the Wilderness Circuit Finals a month prior, but was exacerbated when he was bucked off in the saddle bronc riding in round two, which led him to decide not to get on his bull that evening.

However, he had to make the decision that was best for him, his health, and his career in this sport, which meant he wouldn't nod his head again at the 2023 NFR and kept him out of the 2024 season as he fully tore the hamstring, which then required surgery to repair.

No matter if you're the best in the world or not, coming back from an injury is a daunting task, especially one of that magnitude. The sweat, tears and mental block that comes with something like that is unfathomable.

Despite missing so much time in the arena, he sure did look like himself in 2025, and he is now on the hunt for two, maybe three, gold buckles this season. After his night, he now finds himself as the No.1 man in both the all-around and bull riding, while moving up to No.9 in the saddle bronc.

It is only round one, but these two wins arguably meant more than any other round wins in his career as he chases down more world titles.

