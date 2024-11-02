Legendary Stallion Peptoboonsmal Passed at Age 32 Leaving Incredible Legacy
The Aaron family knew the day was probably coming, but even if you think you are prepared, there is nothing like the loss of an incredible creature like Peptoboonsmal.
Sure, he set records, time and time again. He was the sire of over $28 million proginy according to EquiStat and on top of that, his daughters have produced $85 million. He earned the title of the National Cutting Horse Association Open Futurity Champion. In his own career he amassed more than $180,000 in NCHA money.
The beautiful red roan colt was born in March of 1992 to breeders Larry and Elaine Hall. He was by the great Peppy San Badger and out of Royal Blue Boon who was by Boon Bar.
His dam was a legend within her own right. She produced earners of over $2.6 million. She produced other standouts like Red White and Boon who was a $922,000 earner, the all time leading money-earning cutting horse.
Peppy San Badger was the 1977 NCHA Futurity Open Champion and went on to sire earners of more than $25 million.
Peptoboonsmal went on to follow right in his royal bloodlines to become one of the best sires in history. He sired top earners including Little Pepto Gal ($526,000+), Copaspepto ($480,000+), One Time Pepto ($331,000+) and Once in a Blu Boon ($316,000+).
In 2014 he was sold to his final home with Aaron Ranch. When Lori Aaron first met the stallion she fell head over heels for him and the rest was history.
In an interview with Quarter Horse News, Cresha Aaron explained her mother's love of the horse.
“She wanted to go see him because we were breeding so much to him and she just fell in love with him,” Aaron explained. “She got hurt on a horse when I was a little girl, so she loves horses but she does not just go in with all of them. So I think she felt comfortable with him and wanted to bring him here.”
Wanting the incredible horse to have the best life possible, the Aaron's brought in a team of nutritionists to make sure that he had the exact diet he needed. They also hired only the best farrier to manage his shoeing.
Even today, Peptoboonsmal proginery are being produced and continue to carry on the winning ways. There are still ICSI contracts available to the great stallion to carry on his traditions and bloodlines.
The Aaron's have two babies on the way for 2025. They will welcome one out of a special mare Smart Chic An Tari and another fro Bet On Merada.
On the Aaron Ranch Facebook page, the family shared the news of his passing with a poem to start.
Not just a horse, but a spirit set free,
With a twinkle of wisdom in each glance we'd see.
A tongue to be scratched, a peppermint sought,
He knew how to charm-no lesson was taught.
His hooves have thundered for trophies and gold,
But he also stitched hearts with stories untold. In barns, and in fields, with a nudge or a sigh,
Pepto wove bonds no money could buy.
When his time came, as gentle as dawn,
He asked for one peppermint before moving on.
A final farewell, with love in the air,
His soul stays forever-still grazing, still there.
For legends are more than deeds we recall,
They live in the hearts they've touched most of all.
Peptoboonsmal 1992 - 2024
Peppy San Badger x Royal Blue Boon