Western Bloodstock and Teton Ridge Disperse Millions in Breeding Stock

It was an emotional day with Teton Ridge's complete dispersal of their TR9 equine breeding program through Western Bloodstock. The full catalog of this once-in-a-lifetime group of horses can be viewed here. By our very unofficial calculations, the sale totaled over $28 million in some of the best horses to ever grace these disciplines.

Some of the best cutting horses in the industry sold, including Third Edge (LTE $342,528, NCHA Open Horse of the Year, and NCHA Derby Open Champion) and Smooth Talkin Style ($9 million sire, NCHA Open Horse of the Year, NCHA Futurity Open Reserve Champion).

Third Edge kicked off the sale as Hip No. 1, selling for $5.6 million and becoming the high seller of the day. The sale then moved to an own daughter of Metallic Cat, Adelle, and several of her offspring.

Hip No. 7, Tres Chasin Babe PZ (and an embryo by Blazzin The Way) was the first barrel horse to sell, bringing $1 million. An earner of nearly $600,000, "Rosie" won major titles like the BFA and Pink Buckle futurities. Again, she was followed by several of her offspring. The high seller of those was a 2025 foal by Aint Seen Nothin Yet for $75,000.

Several more cutting horses followed, including Hip No. 14 Cromed Out Cat, selling for $250,000.

MP Jet Royal Money (PC Frenchmans Hayday x Miss Meter Jet), also known as "Bernice" jockeyed by Sherry Cervi was Hip No. 23, bringing $100,000. Her next three foals brought $155,000 altogether.

Smooth Talkin Style "Talker" is a legend in the NCHA. After earning his own accolades in the cutting pen, he has gone on to produce winners of $9.39 million. At Hip No. 35, he brought $2,000,000.

Insane For Fame (Hip No. 39) and 2024 National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Latricia Duke, had an outstanding career in the barrel pen together a little over a decade ago. She and three embryos sold for $65,000. Followed by offspring by Tres Seis and Blazin Jetolena, her foals were sought-after.

Back to the cutters, Ireydescent (Hip No. 47) brought $650,000 and her 2024 foal by Third Edge (Hip No. 49) brought $250,000.

One of the most watched horses in the sale for rodeo followers, Babe On The Chase, was Hip No. 54. Bringing $500,000, she went home with her former owner, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi. With foals by The Goodbye Lane, SR Industry Titan, Tres Seis, and more selling after her, she solidified her value in the breeding barn today.

Hip. No 62 was the second high seller of the day at $5 million. All Spice is a 2017 mare by Once In A Blu Boon and out of Show Biz Kitty by High Brow Cat. Four of her offspring were sold after her, bringing a total of $2.2 million. She also sold with an embryo by Smooth Talkin Style.

Winner of $214,000 in the barrel racing, Hip No. 76 I R A Grand Victory sold for $45,000 along with an embryo by The Goodbye Lane. Seven of her offspring sold following her for a total of $125,000.

There were two more big sellers on the cutting side before the sale wrapped up: Hip No. 84, Dunit A Lil Ruf for $725,000 and Hip No. 87 Twice In Santiago for $1.8 million. Both broodmares sold alongside several of their foals.

