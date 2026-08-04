Noah Lee Extends His Lead in Bull Riding World Standings After Back To Back Wins

Bull riding rookie Noah Lee is proving to be a once-in-a-generation athlete as he has extended his lead as No. 1 in the world standings. His most recent win at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo only proves he is not slowing down as the regular season winds down to less than two months.

Noah Lee Leads the World

With no ProRodeo experience under his belt, Noah Lee has taken the bull riding world by storm. The cowboy has secured $285,906 so far this season, putting him more than $30,000 ahead of Tristen Hutchings in No. 2. Not to mention, Lee has pulled in 19 rodeo wins so far this year, more than any other athlete in the game.

His win at Douglas County was thanks to his 90-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Megavolte, earning him $9,165, another massive check to add to his prize pot. Lee is continuing his reign as a winner this summer as this isn’t even his best performance he’s put on. Just days before, Lee pulled in a win at the Mountain Valley Stampede in Utah due to a 93-point ride.

Clearly, Lee is one to watch this year as scores that high are rare to see, especially as a rookie. The cowboy has a whopping 13 rides over 90 points this year, which is nearly unheard of for an untested athlete in the bull riding arena. The 18-year-old out of Mineral Wells, Texas is becoming harder and harder to beat.

With the end of the season barreling towards these athletes, Lee’s peers will have their work cut out for them if they aim to catch up to the rookie. Not only is he on his way to his first world champion title during his rookie year, he could also capture the Resistol Rookie of the Year title.

A cowboy like this hasn’t been seen since Stetson Wright entered the arena in 2018, and now Lee is looking to beat out the 10-time world champion. If he continues this massive run, Lee could take the world title from the cowboys hoping to beat Wright for nearly a decade.

Other winners from the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo include:

Bareback riding: 1. Nick Pelke, 92 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Game Trail, $9,059

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Tristan Martin, Travis Munro and Riley Westhaver, 3.6 seconds, $5,765 each

Team roping: 1. Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott, 3.8 seconds, $7,025 each

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Brody Cress, on Summit Pro Rodeo's Black Mesa, Gus Gaillard, on Summit Pro Rodeo's Cowboy Fool, and Zeke Thurston, on Penthouse Pro Rodeo's Gladiator, 87 points, $6,997 each

Tie-down roping: 1. Chet Weitz, 8.1 seconds, $7,826

Barrel racing: 1. McKenna Coronado, 17.05 seconds, $7,484