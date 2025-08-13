NRCHA 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
The National Reined Cow Horse Association announced the planned induction of two individuals and one equine athlete to its Hall of Fame.
To be held at the South Point Hotel and Casino, the induction ceremony will occur on April 10, 2026, in conjunction with the CINCH Stallion Stakes in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joining the already star-studded cast of Hall of Fame members will be:
Jo Anne Carollo from Atascadero, Cali. According to the NRCHA press release, Carollo earned her way to the record books through the non-pro competition as well as being a top breeder of reined cow horses. She won the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity on three different occasions - 1997, 1999 and 2001.
Robert Chown from Gainesville, Texas is well-known throughout the industry and has qualified as a finalist multiple times in NRCHA premier events. He recorded his first NRCHA check in 1999 and hasn't looked back. Chown remains a strong competitor in the arena in the open competitions.
Along with his accolades in the arena, Chown is also known for being an incredible coach and helping multiple people find success in the arena. His expertise has helped several people earn non pro titles over the years.
"Very Smart Remedy" who is by Smart Little Lena and out of Remedy's Response who is by Docs Remedy will be joining the 2026 class of inductees. The incredible horse earned in excess of $83,000 in NRCHA earnings inside the arena and then went on to be a $2 million sire.
Anne Reynolds will accept the honor as the owner of Very Smart Remedy. In an interview with the NRCHA in 2010, Reynolds spoke about her stallion.
“I’m so proud of the colts that he’s producing. They really are great horses. they’re really good show horses, they’ve got huge stops, they can turn, they’re cowy, they’re what you want for this event,” she said. “I’ve been so happy with the disposition and the mental attitude of his babies. They’re all really trainable and good in the pen – easy to show. We’ve been at it for a long time, and it’s really nice to be proving him, and proving the mares as well, and having that whole program come together. I’m really blown away by it, actually.”
Little did she know at the time the impact the stallion would have on the industry and that one day he would be inducted into the NRCHA Hall of Fame.
Congratulations to all of the 2026 NRCHA Hall of Fame inductees.