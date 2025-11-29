BBR Announces Cancellation of OKC Futurity Due to EHV-1/EHM Outbreak

The past two weeks have been filled with the cancellation, rescheduling, or postponing of several major equine events. Smaller events across the country were quickly cancelled, but events on a larger scale take a bit more time to make major decisions. With larger production crews, a full year (or more) of planning, and thousands of entries anticipated, these events have had to take a moment to determine how to proceed.

When a particularly nasty outbreak of EHV-1/EHM hit mid-November, it up-ended the brand new 2026 futurity season. For horses just beginning their futurity year, some had only made the first run of their new career when the "shutdown" began.

Striking right as the Barrel Futurities of America (BFA) World Championship began, the outbreak seemed to be spreading quickly and impacting horses severely as it mutated into the neurological strain of the virus.

While competitors were able to run in the open, the first round of the Derby, as well as the $uper$takes and Freshman Slot Race, the remainder of contestants did not get to run down the alley at the Lazy E Arena this year.

The event was immediately stopped following the conclusion of the slot races and all attendees were sent home to quarantine their herds. A positive case had been determined onsite in Guthrie, Okla., bringing a swift end to the event.

Many barrel racers had been waiting in anticipation of the decision that the Better Barrel Races production team would make regarding the second major futurity of the new season, the OKC Futurity. Another staple in most top trainer's annual schedules, the OKC Futurity was scheduled for December 9-14, with $350,000 in added money.

The following update was shared on social media on Friday, November 28:

"Better Barrel Races wants to first and foremost THANK each person for your patience and understanding while we worked through the evolving EHV-1 situation and evaluated the OKC Futurity, 2026 BBR World Finals qualifications, and The American Rodeo Barrel Racing Qualifiers. We’re grateful to the health experts, contestants, staff, sponsors, and vendors who helped inform these decisions.

OKC Futurity:

With EHV-1 cases now being reported from secondary exposures and 43 states being represented at this show, BBR has decided, as an abundance of caution, to cancel OKC Futurity, and all classes associated with the event being held at OG&E Arena from Dec 9-14. Our hope is that by cancelling this event it will help prevent further spread and support a quicker end to the outbreak of this virus.

Better Barrel Races will refund 92.5% of all entry and late fees for the Futurity, Derby and Rookie Futurity classes and 100% other fees except for processing and convenience fees. While this does not cover all costs or the significant time already invested, it will allow us to continue to produce the level of show contestants and owners have come to expect. Refunds will begin Monday, Dec 1, and processing will take a couple of weeks. All refunds will be issued by check.

To keep the process moving, please avoid calling, texting, emailing, or DM’ing about the status of your check before Dec 20. If you have not received your refund by Dec 29, contact ross@betterbarrelraces.com or call 405-230-7167 x 501.

2026 BBR World Finals Qualifications:

With many shows, including key double-point and double-qualifier events canceled, BBR is adjusting qualifications for 2026:

Standard members: 7 qualifiers (reduced from

Gold Card members: 5 qualifiers (reduced from 6)

The window for participation credits is extended through Jan 31, 2026.

2025 points still close Dec 31, 2025. January shows will count toward 2025 participation, 2026 participation, and 2026 year-end points. Check your membership expiration date as many expire 12-31-25.

The American Rodeo Qualifier Barrel Racing Events:

With The American Rodeo Semi-Finals moving to April/May 2026, qualifier events for the 2026 will run through March 15, 2026.

Several canceled shows have already been rescheduled and will keep their qualifier status. For those unable to reschedule, BBR is working with other producers to ensure that there are plenty of opportunities for our contestants and members.

Beginning next week, new qualifier events will be posted under The American Rodeo section of betterbarrelraces.com.

Better Barrel Races appreciates your understanding through this trying time. Please keep in mind as we navigate through this we are doing our best to keep all parties informed. Our priority remains the well-being of our contestants, members, and our equine athletes who are at the very top of that list!"

